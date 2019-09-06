BELFAST — Paige St Pierre scored three goals and added an assist as the Waterville girls soccer team blanked Belfast 4-0 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game Friday afternoon.

Sadie Garling added a goal and an assist for Waterville (1-0-0).

Casey Snow made 11 saves for Belfast (0-1-0) in the season opener for both teams.

SKOWHEGAN 3, CONY 1: Skowhegan scored three unanswered goals in the second half to edge Cony in a KVAC A game in Augusta. Gwen Davis, Emma Duffy and Marlee Hisler each scored for Skowhegan (1-0-0). Amber Merry had seven saves for Skowhegan while Ashleigh Audet had 16 for Cony. Kristen Kirk scored off an assist from Emma Doiron in the first half for the Rams (0-1-0).

MOUNT VIEW 9, NOKOMIS 4: Gabby Ravin, Sage Pound and Hannah Coolen each scored three goals to lead the Mustangs in a KVAC game in Thorndike.

Pound also had three assists for Mount View (1-0-0).

Meagan Whitten scored three goals to lead the Warriors (0-1-0).

WINSLOW 3, MORSE 1: Carly Warn scored two goals and Juliann Lapierre added another as the Black Raiders prevailed in Winslow.

Jenna Rodrique had two assists for Winslow (1-0-0).

Morse dropped to 0-1-0.

BOYS SOCCER

WATERVILLE 5, BELFAST 3: Chris Williams had a hat trick to spark the Purple Panthers to the KVAC B win in Waterville.

Max McGadney and Jay Brock also scored for Waterville (1-0-0). Kaden Works added two assists and Aiden Morrison made six saves.

Vincent Bonarrigo, Holden Nichols and Zepherin Leppanen each scored for Belfast (0-1-0). Chance Clark made three saves.

HALL-DALE 5, OAK HILL 1: Josh Nadeau had two goals and two assists to lead Hall-Dale in Mountain Valley Conference action.

Logan Dupont, Akira Warren and Camden Adams also scored for Hall-Dale (1-0-0). Ian Stebbins added two assists and Sam Sheaffer made 16 saves.

Nico Soucy scored for Oak Hill (0-1-0), while Cole Whitten made four saves.

MT. ABRAM 9 DIRIGO 2: Cam Walters scored three goals and six different players added a goal apiece to lead Mt Abram to an opening win in Salem.

Other goal scorers included: Evan Allen, Hunter Warren, Nate Luce, Jon Jordan, Kenyon Pillsbury and Kaden Pillsbury. Ian Allen made 6 saves on 8 shots for Mt Abram.

Dirigo scored their goals in the second half both were scored by Mateo LaPoint. Dirigo GK Derak Ducharme made 10 saves on 19 shots.

FIELD HOCKEY

BOOTHBAY 4, HALL-DALE 0: Hali Goodwin scored three goals to lift Seahawks.

Chloe Arsenault scored and had an assist for the Seahawks (1-0-0). Kylie Brown also had an assist.

Kelsey Cormier had 11 saves for Hall-Dale (0-1-0).

OAK HILL 3, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 1: Adelle Surette had three goals to lift Oak Hill to a victory in action.

Two goals were assisted by Angela Strout off of corners. Desirae Dumais also had an assist.

Kiara Levesque had 10 saves while Nataliegh Moody made two saves for the Raiders (1-0).

Jenna Martin scored the Phoenix’s (0-1) lone goal while Alicia Bridges made three saves.

WINTHROP 1, LISBON 0: Hannah Duley scored an unassisted goal in the second half to lift the Ramblers to the MVC win.

Elle Folsom made two saves for Winthrop/Monmouth (1-0-0).

Becky Budesheim stopped 18 shots for Lisbon (0-1-0).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: