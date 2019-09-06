Five Maine companies were recognized by an international nonprofit for running their companies as a force for good.

B Corporation is a global organization that sets standards of verifiable social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. This year, it recognized five Maine companies with its Best for the World designation.

The companies achieving that recognition were:

MaineWorks LLC of Portland, a staffing company specializing in workforce development for people in reentry from jail and prison, and people in recovery from substance use disorder;

Insource Renewables of Pittsfield, a renewable energy contracting firm that provides design, installation and service of solar energy, heat pump, and battery storage systems;

Coffee by Design of Portland, a craft coffee roasting company, committed to local arts and social change;

ReVision Energy Inc. of Portland, a solar and renewable energy company that provides solar panels, battery backup, electric vehicle infrastructure, heat pumps, and water heating equipment; and

Wicked Joe Organic Coffees of Topsham, an organic coffee roaster committed to fair trade and sustainable business practices.

To receive the Best of the World designation, a company must rank in the top 10 percent of other B Corp companies within certain criteria. ReVision Energy won recognition in three categories — support of workers, as a change maker and in an overall category. Wicked Joe received recognition in two categories — overall and commitment to community. The other three companies received recognition in a single category: MaineWorks for customer support; InSource for support of workers; and Coffee By Design for commitment to community.

The recognition program was overseen by B Lab, a nonprofit that certifies and supports B Corporations, of which there are now more than 3,000 worldwide.

