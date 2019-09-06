IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 2:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lawton Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:18 a.m., suspicious activity reported on Summer Street.

9:02 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Airport Road.

Friday, 12:17 a.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Arrests

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 6:54 a.m., Scott Steward, 37, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:20 p.m., Sharon Hunter, 52, of Pittsfield, was arrested on two warrants.

11:23 p.m., Carl Locke, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating conditions of release and theft.

