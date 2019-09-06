IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 2:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lawton Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:18 a.m., suspicious activity reported on Summer Street.
9:02 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Airport Road.
Friday, 12:17 a.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
Arrests
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 6:54 a.m., Scott Steward, 37, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:20 p.m., Sharon Hunter, 52, of Pittsfield, was arrested on two warrants.
11:23 p.m., Carl Locke, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating conditions of release and theft.
