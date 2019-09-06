President Trump’s reelection campaign has tapped former Republican Gov. Paul LePage to serve as the campaign’s honorary chairman in Maine.

LePage campaigned with Trump, who visited Maine five times in his first campaign for the presidency in 2016. Trump also flirted with the idea he would put LePage on his staff during a Portland Press Herald interview with him during a campaign swing through Maine.

LePage first backed former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush but switched his allegiance to Trump just eight days before Maine’s Republican Party caucuses. Those caucuses were won by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Also, in a release issued late Thursday, Trump’s campaign said Joe Turcotte, the Republican National Committee’s director for Maine would serve as the campaign’s state director.

LePage’s daughter Lauren LePage, now a regional lobbyist for the National Rifle Association, worked for Trump’s campaign in 2016 in Maine.

Trump also made history in Maine when he became the first presidential candidate in more than 100 years to capture just one of the state’s four Electoral College votes by carrying the state’s 2nd congressional district. The other three electoral votes went to his Democratic rival, former U.S. Secretary of State and U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton, because Clinton won in the 1st congressional district and in the statewide vote count.

After Trump’s election, Gov. LePage remained a staunch supporter during his remaining two years in office, frequently visiting Washington, D.C. and staying often at the Trump International Hotel there. Those hotel stays became evidence in a federal lawsuit against the president, one of multiple cases accusing the president with violating as clause of the U.S. Constitution that bars a president from using the office for financial gain by taking payments from the states or other foreign governments.

Maine taxpayers largely paid for the visits by LePage and his staff to the hotel.

In August, LePage, Shawn Moody, a failed Republican candidate for governor in 2018, and former 2nd District U.S. Congressman Bruce Poliquin, held a forum in Gorham to praise Trump and criticize Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat.

