IN ANSON, Friday at 10:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pease Hill Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 10:29 a.m., fraud was reported on Wade Road.

11:20 a.m., a theft was reported on Drew Street.

12:05 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

12:24 p.m., a well-being check on an animal was made on Northern Avenue.

2:43 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Meadow Road.

4 p.m., a well-being check was made on Court Street.

4:07 p.m., trespassing was reported on Enterprise Drive.

4:17 p.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.

5 p.m., a theft was reported on Cony Street.

5:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

6:09 p.m., lost property was reported on State Street.

6:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:43 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bond Brook Road.

7:01 p.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

7:38 p.m., a theft was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

8:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on New England Drive.

8:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.

8:34 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Union Street.

10:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

10:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Drive.

Saturday at midnight, suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 4:39 p.m., theft was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

9:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.

3:39 p.m., vandalism was reported on Island Avenue.

4 p.m., trespassing was reported on Green Road.

8:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

11:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

Saturday at 12:26 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Road.

9:27 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN MADISON, Friday at 9:33 a.m., a scam complaint was made on River Road.

1:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Weston Avenue.

4:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Weston Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 9:50 a.m., a well-being check was made on Norris Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 6:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 10:23 a.m., trespassing was reported on Pittsfield Avenue.

8:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blake Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 5:32 p.m., theft was reported on Richards Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:05 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

8:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

2:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

3:03 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

4:21 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Brook Street.

6:21 p.m., assault was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:27 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Hillside Avenue.

Saturday, 12:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Concourse.

2:57 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Drummond Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 2:19 p.m., threatening was reported on Cushman Road.

9:24 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Fortier Street.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 5:31 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Route 202.

6:21 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Rambler Road.

11:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wing Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 12:07 a.m., Ann Marie Meserve, 47, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon following a report of a disturbance on Mill Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 5:35 p.m., Scott Allen Pinkham, 50, of Phillips, was arrested on two charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

6 p.m., Jonathan T. Cummings, 43, of Phillips, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Thursday, 1:33 a.m., James M. Ovington, 46, of Livermore, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with two priors.

6:15 p.m., Shaina M. Shaylin-Begin, 58, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 7:05 a.m., Sharon Ann Hunter, 53, of Pittsfield, was arrested on three warrants.

1:42 p.m., Justin Carl Porter, 35, of Smithfield, was arrested on two charges of theft, one charge of failing to make an oral or written accident report and one charge of failing to notify of motor vehicle accident.

3:01 p.m., Charles Frederick Burrill, 72, of Palmyra, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence and one charge of obstructing the report of a crime.

4:56 p.m., Gilbert Clark, 66, of Easton, Pennsylvania, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating under the influence.

Saturday, 1:02 a.m., Eliza K. Billings, 33, of Franklin, was arrested on three warrants.

2:01 a.m., Wallace Frank Warren, 74, of Ripley, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

2:42 a.m., Brandon Michael-Howard Priest, 22, of Anson, was arrested on an undisclosed charge.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:01 p.m., Brewster A. Bainer, 34, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday, 12:14 a.m., Parris Daniels, 31, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of furnishing a scheduled drug.

1:45 a.m., Curran Quinlan, 24, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:36 p.m., a 51-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons for forgery and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in an amount up to $500 following a report of fraud on Summer Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: