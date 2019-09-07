RICHMOND — Cole Alexander scored a pair of late first-half goals and the Richmond boys soccer team held on for a 3-2 East-West Conference win over Rangeley in Richmond.

Dakotah Gilpatric scored midway through the second half for Richmond (1-0). Ben Gardner had two assists in the win.

Matt Strout scored both goals for Rangeley (0-1). Greg Burgess made seven saves in the loss.

FOOTBALL

DEXTER 37, MADISON 10: In Dexter, the Tigers defense dominated the Class D game, holding the Bulldogs to just 53 yards of offense.

Madison’s lone touchdown came on a Thomas Dean 7-yard pass from Bryce Willette. Dexter is 1-0, Madison is 0-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARANACOOK 13, LAWRENCE 0: Emily Harper scored five goals to lead the Black Bears to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference victory in Fairfield on Friday.

Addie Watson scored four goals for Maranacook, while Katie Ide added two.

VOLLEYBALL

GARDINER 3, CONY 1: Audrey Palmer won 14 points in a row from the service line in the fourth game, leading the Tigers over the Rams in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference action in Gardiner Friday night.

Cony won the first game 25-23. Gardiner then won the next games by scores of 25-13, 25-17 and 25-18.

