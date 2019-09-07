ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman charged with beating and strangling an elderly woman intends to use an insanity defense.

A defense attorney told WABI-TV that Sarah Richards, of South Thomaston, will formally enter the plea on Wednesday. The 37-year-old Richards is accused in the fatal bludgeoning of 83-year-old Helen Carver in her home in Owls Head in February.

Carver, who hired Richards to shovel her walkways and driveways, told police she believed Richards had stolen her debit card. She was found dead before investigators were able to share with her video evidence of Richards allegedly using her debit card.

The case is headed to trial after plea discussions broke down. WABI-TV reports that the trial is likely a year away.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »