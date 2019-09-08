FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington announces it has been recognized as a “Best Bang for the Buck” college and for its contributions to the public good by the 2019 Washington Monthly College Guide and Rankings.

This is the 10th year in a row UMF has been recognized by Washington Monthly as a smart, well-run college that helps students earn high quality diplomas at affordable prices while instilling in them a sense of service.

This year UMF has been ranked number six out of 200 Top Bachelor’s Colleges in the U.S. by Washington Monthly for excellence in contributions to the public good. It is the only Maine college in the top 18 institutions in that category.

In addition, UMF has been ranked number 60 out of nearly 400 colleges in the Northeast as a “Best Bang for the Buck” college for its commitment to affordability, strong student outcomes and upward mobility.

The list ranks schools according to how well they help nonwealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices. The ranking is based on multiple factors, including “net” price, graduation rate, percentage of first-gen students and students’ post-graduate earning ability to pay off their student loans.

Top-ranked colleges in contributions to the public good need to be exceptional across three equally weighted portions: social mobility, research and community and national service. Students at UMF have the opportunity to be involved in service and student engagement through internships, volunteering, leadership, service learning and research.

