WATERVILLE — Several candidates have tossed their hats into the ring for the City Council, Board of Education, Charter Commission and Kennebec Water District board of trustees in the November election.

Voting will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Thomas College in Waterville.

Candidates who met the 4:30 p.m. Friday deadline to submit 25 signatures to the city clerk’s office include:

City Council: Ward 2, incumbent Republican Philippe E. Tchekane Bofia and newcomers, Democrat Flavia M. Olivera and John Robertson, for a one-year term, with Robertson running with no party affiliation beside his name because he was not chosen at a caucus; Ward 3, incumbent Democrat Margaret K. Smith, unopposed for a three-year term; Ward 5, incumbent Democrat Jay S. Coelho, newcomers Republican Richard A. Foss and Democrat Julian A. Payne, who is a member of the Board of Education, for a three-year term (Payne said later Friday he withdrew his bid for that council seat); and Ward 6, newcomers Thomas S. DePre and Claude R. Francke, whose names will appear on the ballot with no party affiliation because they were not chosen at a caucus, for a one-year term.

Board of Education: Ward 2, incumbent Democrat Greg A. Bazakas and newcomer, Republican Shaun P. Caron, for a one-year term ; Ward 3, incumbent Democrat Joan Phillips-Sandy, unopposed for a three-year term; Ward 5, incumbent Democrat Julian A. Payne, unopposed for a three-year term.

Charter Commission: Ward 1, Catherine M. Weeks; Ward 2, Philippe E. Tchekane Bofia, John Robertson and Maureen Ausbrook; Ward 3, Lutie J. Brown and Robert N. Patterson; Ward 4, Nicholas S. Isgro, who also is the city’s mayor, and Hilary D. Koch; Ward 5, Julian A. Payne; Ward 6, Thomas Stephen DePre and Rien A. Finch; and Ward 7, Ronald Merrill and Robert J. Vear.

Kennebec Water District: Jeff A. Earickson and J. Michael Talbot are running unopposed for their seats.

