IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:52 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:39 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Arsenal Street.

2:28 p.m., littering was reported on Garden Court.

3:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

7:38 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Spruce Street.

8:18 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.

9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

10:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 3:44 p.m., fraud was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

6:40 p.m., burglary was reported on Smithfield Road.

Saturday at 4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 135.

IN CHELSEA, Monday at 6:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 17.

IN CHINA, Sunday at 5:01 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Southy Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 6:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

11:40 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 4:29 p.m., a caller asked police to check out a possible bullet hole in his residence from about a month ago.

7:28 p.m., a caller reported a man got out of his vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot on Bridge Street and hit his vehicle. Police spoke to the other driver who said the caller had attempted to cut him off in line at the drive through and they flipped each other off and he hit the caller’s vehicle with his fist. A report was taken by police.

11:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

11:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West Hill Road.

Saturday at 2:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

3:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

Sunday at 6:13 p.m., a Green Street caller reported being harassed by a neighbor who had told her he had videotaped her yard. Police advised the actions alleged did not constitute harassment.

9:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

2:58 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 1:42 p.m., criminal trespass was reported at Scott’s Recreation on Western Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 8:24 a.m., theft was reported on Turner Drive.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 12:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the post office.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 3:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Saturday at 3:58 a.m., simple assault was reported on Gilley Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 12:30 a.m., Jonathan Leon Beaulieu, 47, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation by police responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on Purinton Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 5:05 p.m., Travis Rick Glidden, 27, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

7:45 p.m., Andrew O. Cooper, 47, of Windsor, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault on Brunswick Avenue.

Saturday at 8:24 p.m., Robert Thomas Brady, 47, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence on Winter Street.

SUMMONSES

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 1:50 p.m., a 52-year-old Winslow woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 1:29 p.m., Christopher Lee Greenleaf, 48, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception on Harrison Avenue.

5:49 p.m., James Thad Thigpen, 42, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked on Highland Avenue.

