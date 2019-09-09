IN CANAAN, Sunday at 10:29 a.m., trespassing was reported on Moores Mill Road.

IN CARATUNK, Sunday at 6:41 p.m., and intoxicated person was reported.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 9:57 p.m., an unwanted person was reported.

IN CORNVILLE, Sunday at 6:07 p.m., theft was reported on East Ridge Road.

IN DETROIT, Sunday at 2:47 p.m. suspicious activity or person was reported. An arrest was made.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 3:11 a.m., an assault was reported on Hillside Drive.

7:34 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

9:34 p.m., an arrest was made on Police Plaza.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 3:35 p.m., a scam complaint was reported.

IN MADISON, Monday, at 6:23 a.m., an arrest was made on East Madison Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday, at 7:48 a.m., trespassing was reported on Mercer Road.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday, at 10:14 p.m. an arrest was made on Webb Ridge Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. Mark Street.

2:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

4:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

11:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jackson Street.

Monday, at 12:13 a.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Middle Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

11:24 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

11:29 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sherwin Street. An arrest was made.

12:35 p.m., a fight was reported on Western Avenue.

12:35 p.m., a personal injury accident was reported on South Reynolds Road.

2:11 p.m., a hit and run was reported on College Avenue.

2:55 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Summer Street.

3:45 p.m., an unwanted person was reported Gold Street.

5:10 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

7:37 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Plaza.

7:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Plaza.

8:45 p.m., a report of a suspicious person or activity was referred to another agency.

MONDAY at 2:23 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 5:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

7:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.

 

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 2:21 p.m., Zacheriah Adams, 28, of Smithfield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

4:04 p.m., Tammy Bass, 48, of Benton, was arrested on five warrants.

10:34 p.m., Alexander Emery, 29, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of burglary and theft.

11:11 p.m., Kevin Miller, 31, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of a probation violation.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:42 a.m., Malik Mousier, 25, of Scarborough, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:29 a.m., Joseph Poulin, 59, of Sherwin Street, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4:11 p.m., Lance Vashon, 41, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

 

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:35 p.m., a summons for assault was issued to Joseph Marshall Whiteneck, of Waterville, on Western Avenue in response to a report of a fight.

4:11 p.m., a summons for unlawful possession of a scheduled drug was issued to Leila A. Clark, of Portland, during a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.

