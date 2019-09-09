SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Feb. 4-8, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Evan J. Aucoin, 31, of Pittsfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 23, 2018, in Palmyra, 90-day jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine.

Chad M. Bouchard, 21, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 20, 2018, in Norridgewock, $250 fine; operating vehicle without license, dismissed.

Heather Brown, 37, of Fairfield, domestic violence assault Aug. 28, 2018, in Fairfield, 24-hour jail sentence; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, dismissed.

Joshua Brown, 19, of Moscow, shooting firearm, bow and arrow, or crossbow over way Dec. 5, 2018, in Solon, $200 fine.

Daniel R. Bryant, 32, of Hartland, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 25, 2015, in Palmyra, $400 fine, six-month jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 2, 2017, in Pittsfield, $400 fine, six-month jail sentence.

Justin W. Carr, 38, of Harmony, operating after habitual offender revocation Nov. 5, 2017, in Canaan, $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, dismissed.

Michael A. Christoph, 58, of Madison, operating vehicle without license May 21, 2018, in Madison, $100 fine.

Travis Clement, 40, of Norridgewock, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate June 8, 2018, in Fairfield, $100 fine.

Tyrus L. Cobb , 18, of Norridgewock, domestic violence criminal threatening Oct. 9, 2018, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

Marc Henri Courtemanche Jr., 42, of Athens, burglary July 25, 2017, in Athens, two-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, two-year probation, $1040 restitution. Violating condition of release July 26, 2018, in Skowhegan, 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release July 9, 2018, in Madison, 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release July 23, 2018, in Madison, 30-day jail sentence.

Jason Curtis, 42, of Dexter, shooting firearm, bow and arrow, or crossbow over way Dec. 1, 2018, in Ripley, $200 fine.

Joshua L. Doane, 29, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 24, 2018, in Skowhegan, $250 fine.

Jeffery O. England, 54, of Smithfield, domestic violence assault Jan. 10, 2019, in Smithfield, 180-day jail sentence all suspended, two-year probation.

Trenton R. Estes, 34, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release Dec. 3, 2018, in Madison, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Pierre Fluet, 54, of St. Ephrem, driving to endanger Feb. 21, 2018, in Dennistown Plantation, dismissed.

Thomas M. French, 30, of Lagrange, shooting from motor vehicle Nov. 5, 2018, in Ripley, $200 fine.

Joseph F. Gallant, 35, of Rumford, violating snowmobile noise level Jan. 5, 2019, in Moose River, $100 fine.

Samantha Hanson, 33, of Madison, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 20, 2018, in Madison, $250 fine.

Garret J. Hayden, 36, of Skowhegan, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 25, 2018, in Skowhegan, $400 fine, 180-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year probation; operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. Unlawful possession of heroin Aug. 26, 2018, and operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 25, 2018, in Skowhegan, both dismissed.

Ronald M. Grover, 64, of North Anson, operating under the influence Aug. 31, 2018, in North Anson, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; domestic violence assault, 180-day jail sentence all suspended, two-year probation.

Darrell Kimball, 64, of Skowhegan, driving to endanger Sept. 10, 2017, in Skowhegan, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Vicki King, 31, of Burnham, misuse of identification Nov. 5, 2018, in Anson, $500 fine, $175 restitution.

Brandon V. Knox, 23, of Madison, operating after habitual offender revocation July 4, 2018, in Norridgewock, $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence.

Daniel T. Lavoie, 24, of Madison, operating vehicle without license Dec. 20, 2018, in Embden, $150 fine.

Ronald S. Lawlor Jr., 41, of Poland, domestic violence assault July 10, 2018, in Skowhegan, 364-day jail sentence all suspended, two-year probation; domestic violence criminal threatening and obstructing report of crime, dismissed.

Jessica Libby, 33, of Norridgewock, dangerous dog complaint violation Sept. 16, 2018, in Norridgewock, $300 fine, $500 restitution.

Tabatha M. Lombard, 30, of Clinton, two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Sept. 20, 2018, in Detroit, dismissed.

Derek Long, 41, of Fairfield, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Dec. 4, 2017, in Fairfield, $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but nine months suspended, two-year probation. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs Dec. 18, 2017, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Michael A. Maglaras II, 26, of Madison, burglary Nov. 26, 2017, in Madison, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but four months suspended, two-year probation, $1,000 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, four-month jail sentence; aggravated criminal mischief and misuse of identification, dismissed.

Hunter M. Marden, 21, of Fairfield, attaching false plates Nov. 9, 2018, in Norridgewock, $150 fine.

Patrick Miner, 43, of Canaan, attaching false plates Nov. 7, 2018, in Skowhegan, $100 fine.

Marcus A. Moody, 33, of Skowhegan, burglary May 15, 2018, in Skowhegan, two-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 27 days suspended, two-year probation, $2,002 restitution; possession or transfer of burglar’s tools, dismissed.

Robert E. Nason Jr., 53, of Norridgewock, assault April 28, 2018, in Skowhegan, $300 fine, 180-day all suspended Department of Corrections sentence, one-year administrative release, $4,259 restitution.

Natalie K. Nickerson, 18, of Detroit, marijuana, under 21 years of age Dec. 6, 2018, in Detroit, $350 fine.

Nicholas M. O’Brien, 37, of Casco, violating condition of release May 20, 2018, in Pittsfield, dismissed.

Henry Ogden, 61, of Palmyra, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 7, 2015, in Palmyra, $500 fine; theft by deception, dismissed.

Chantelle L. Ouellette, 31, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release Oct. 28, 2017, in Fairfield, $250 fine; domestic violence assault, dismissed.

Matthew Pearl, 26, of Palmyra, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Dec. 11, 2018, in Palmyra, $500 fine.

Ryan J. Pelotte, 42, of Canaan, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures April 5, 2017, in Canaan, $200 fine.

Brett M. Plourde, 25, of Skowhegan, domestic violence assault March 16, 2018, in Skowhegan, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, two-year probation.

Emily T. Rice, 21, of Sangerville, operating a vehicle without license Dec. 23, 2018, in Skowhegan, $150 fine.

Lindsay I. Richard, 35, of Norridgewock, theft by unauthorized use of property Feb. 3, 2019, in Madison, 24-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, 24-hour jail sentence.

John P. Richardson, 36, of Canaan, terrorizing Aug. 10, 2018, in Canaan, dismissed.

Jason Robinson, 42, of Dover-Foxcroft, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Nov. 27, 2018, in Pittsfield, $200 fine.

Wilfred J. Roderick, 40, of Moscow, operating under the influence Dec. 15, 2018, in Embden, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Rachel C. St. Michel, 21, of Pittsfield, operating under the influence Aug. 15, 2018, in Pittsfield, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; minor possessing liquor, dismissed.

Danielle Schinzel, 36, of North Anson, failure to register vehicle Dec. 3, 2018, in Madison, $100 fine.

Nillo Sillanpaa III, 41, of New Portland, failure to register vehicle Nov. 2, 2018, in Madison, dismissed.

Michael Thomas, 26, of Concord Township, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 27, 2018, in Bingham, $250 fine.

Tara L. Watson, 29, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release Dec. 8, 2018, in Fairfield, seven-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Jan. 19, 2019, in Pleasant Ridge Plantation, 30-day jail sentence.

Nathan Webber, 38, of Norridgewock, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 24, 2018, in Norridgewock, $250 fine.

Dustin Charles Whipple, 28, of Madison, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure-only water April 14, 2018, in Madison, dismissed. Operating under the influence Sept. 1, 2018, in Skowhegan, $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.

Nathaniel Whitten, 22, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 26, 2015, in Smithfield, two-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 90 days suspended, two-year probation, $1,966.54 restitution.

