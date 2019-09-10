The corrupt continue to corrupt the nation. The swamp is expanding. The rich are getting richer. And the faithful lose their way.

And who is to blame for this? Let’s start with a lying Donald Trump. Let’s accuse our gutless Republican politicians, including Sen. Susan Collins.

And let’s blame ourselves for allowing Trump to hijack our democracy. The swamp expands when Trump feeds it with corrupt businessmen and women who don’t even make the grade of leaders for our nation, who continue to be shown as shockingly amoral. The rich get richer rubbing elbows with Donald Trump. Trump’s vast riches are gleefully appreciated by him especially when paid for my Americans.

Let us not begrudge reprieve from the hard work it takes to tweet or watch fake-news Fox; Trump should be allowed to golf. But his golf outings add up to 214 times, and we Americans have paid approximately $105 million so far for those visits. Can everyone say “scam”?

So what do we do to turn this around? First, supporters of this amoral man need to see what is happening. Second, we can consider gaining a new leader and tossing out Collins for her betrayal. Third, continue to make American great, as it always was before the scam.

Jacqueline Fournier

Mount Vernon

