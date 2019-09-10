IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:19 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at Old Belgrade Road and Bonenfant Roundabout.

8:49 a.m., an assault was reported on Winthrop Street.

9:09 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Western Avenue.

9:43 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Capitol Street.

10:47 a.m., a well-being check was made on Cedar Street.

11:25 a.m., a theft was reported on Anthony Avenue.

1:47 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.

2:36 p.m., a well-being check was made on Patterson Street.

2:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at North Street Place.

2:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

2:58 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Malta Street.

3:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Mill Street.

3:39 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

3:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

4:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

6:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kenneth Street.

7:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Albert Street.

8:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

9:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

10:34 p.m., a well-being check was made on Hicks Road.

Tuesday at 12:37 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on North Belfast Avenue.

3:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

6:06 a.m., a well-being check was made on Eastern Avenue.

6:38 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Bridge Street.

IN CHELSEA, Monday at 7:12 p.m., a well-being check was made on Hankerson Road.

IN CHINA, Monday at 10:46 a.m., lost property was recovered on Lakeview Drive.

12:05 p.m., a well-being check was made on Lakeview Drive.

3:04 p.m., a burglary was reported on Route 3 Road.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 8:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

10:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

12:11 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

4:51 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Stonewall Lane.

8:02 p.m., harassment was reported on River Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 11:11 p.m., fraud was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN PITSTON, Monday at 3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Piston Road.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 1:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Choate Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 12:17 p.m., Allison A. Chase, 42, of Augusta was arrested on an outstanding warrant and issued a summons for terrorizing following a report of terrorizing on State Street.

10:24 p.m., Trevor Grady, 20, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing following a report of suspicious activity on Memorial Bridge.

Tuesday at 12:08 a.m., John Murray, 54, of Winchendon, Massachusetts, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following for failure to pay fines following a pedestrian check on Leighton Road.

