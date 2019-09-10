IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:19 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at Old Belgrade Road and Bonenfant Roundabout.
8:49 a.m., an assault was reported on Winthrop Street.
9:09 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Western Avenue.
9:43 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Capitol Street.
10:47 a.m., a well-being check was made on Cedar Street.
11:25 a.m., a theft was reported on Anthony Avenue.
1:47 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.
2:36 p.m., a well-being check was made on Patterson Street.
2:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at North Street Place.
2:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
2:58 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Malta Street.
3:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Mill Street.
3:39 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
3:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
4:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
6:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kenneth Street.
7:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Albert Street.
8:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
9:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
10:34 p.m., a well-being check was made on Hicks Road.
Tuesday at 12:37 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on North Belfast Avenue.
3:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.
6:06 a.m., a well-being check was made on Eastern Avenue.
6:38 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Bridge Street.
IN CHELSEA, Monday at 7:12 p.m., a well-being check was made on Hankerson Road.
IN CHINA, Monday at 10:46 a.m., lost property was recovered on Lakeview Drive.
12:05 p.m., a well-being check was made on Lakeview Drive.
3:04 p.m., a burglary was reported on Route 3 Road.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 8:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.
10:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.
12:11 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.
4:51 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Stonewall Lane.
8:02 p.m., harassment was reported on River Road.
IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 11:11 p.m., fraud was reported on Winthrop Street.
IN PITSTON, Monday at 3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Piston Road.
IN WINDSOR, Monday at 1:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Choate Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 12:17 p.m., Allison A. Chase, 42, of Augusta was arrested on an outstanding warrant and issued a summons for terrorizing following a report of terrorizing on State Street.
10:24 p.m., Trevor Grady, 20, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing following a report of suspicious activity on Memorial Bridge.
Tuesday at 12:08 a.m., John Murray, 54, of Winchendon, Massachusetts, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following for failure to pay fines following a pedestrian check on Leighton Road.
