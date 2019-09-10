MONMOUTH — Audrey Fletcher scored three goals to become the Monmouth girls soccer all-time leading goal-scorer, and the Mustangs rolled to an 11-0 victory over Telstar in a Mountain Valley Conference game Tuesday afternoon.

With her final goal of the evening, Fletcher passed her sister, Haley Fletcher, with 84 career goals.

Alicen Burnham and Mya Sirois each added three goals a piece for the Mustangs (2-0-0).

Telstar fell to 1-1-0.

MOUNT VIEW 2, BELFAST 1, OT: Gabby Ravin scored 2:44 into overtime to lift the Mustangs in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game.

Ravin also assisted on Gabby Allen’s goal in the first half.

Sarah Fuller scored for the Lions (0-2-0).

Zoe Mayhew needed to make just one save for Mount VIew (2-0-0) while Casey Snow had 15 for Belfast.

HALL-DALE 2, CARRABEC 0: Caden Willis scored a goal and assisted on another as the Bulldogs prevailed in an MVC game in Farmingdale.

Madisyn Smith also scored for Hall-Dale (2-0-0).

Carrabec dropped to 0-1-0.

Ashley Cates had 14 saves for the Cobrabs (0-1-0).

WATERVILLE 7, NOKOMIS 1: Paige St. Pierre scored four goals and assisted on two others as the Purple Panthers rolled in Waterville.

Danica Serdjenian, Avery Wechsler and Ella Moody also scored for Waterville (2-0-0), and Sadie Garling had two assists.

Meagan Whitten scored for Nokomis (0-2-0), while Jordyn Condon made 10 saves.

WINTHROP 5, MADISON 2: Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored four goals to lead the Ramblers in Winthrop.

Averie Silva added a goal for Winthrop (2-0-0). Brooke Burnham had 14 saves.

Emily Edgerly and Cara McGray scored goals for Madison (1-1-0).

MT. BLUE 4, SKOWHEGAN 1: Eryn Parlin scored a pair of goals as part of a three-goal second half win the Cougars KVAC win in Farmington.

Lexi Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist in the win for Mt. Blue (2-0-0), which came after the game was tied 1-1 at halftime. Hannah Wilbur also had a goal for the Cougars.

Skowhegan (1-1-0) scored on a penalty kick in the first half.

RICHMOND 11, TEMPLE ACADEMY 2: Abby Johnson scored three goals to lead the Bobcats to an East/West win over the Bereans on Tuesday in Waterville.

Bry Shea and Laura Johnson each added two goals for Richmond (2-0-0). Liz Johnson had seven saves.

Temple falls to 1-1-0.

BOYS SOCCER

WATERVILLE 4, NOKOMIS 0: Four different players scored to lead the Purple Panthers in Newport.

Jay Brock, Kaden Works, Christopher Williams and Taylor Bielecki scored for Waterville (2-0-0).

Zaharias Menoudarakos had two assists for the victors as well.

Nokomis dropped to 0-2-0.

WINSLOW 3, MARANACOOK 2: Andrew Poulin snapped a 2-2 game with a goal 11:34 into the second half as Winslow edged Maranacook.

Landen Gillis and Isaac Burbank also scored for Winslow (2-0-0).

Wyatt Lambert and Tim Worster scored for Maranacook (1-1-0).

MESSALONSKEE 2, BANGOR 1: Jacob Perry scored the eventual winning goal in the second half to lift the Eagles to the KVAC A win in Bangor.

Perry and Nathan Milne each had a goal and an assist for Messalonskee (2-0-0) following a scoreless first half. Andrew Mayo made six saves in the victory.

Damion Sheffer scored the lone goal for Bangor (0-2-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

LAWRENCE 4, OCEANSIDE 0: Lexi Lewis and Elsie Suttie each scored twice – all in the first half – to lead the Bulldogs (2-0) to a KVAC victory in Fairfield.

Lewis also had an assist, as did McKenzie Nadeau. Lawrence goalies Emma Poulin and Abby Townsend combined for 10 saves.

Oceanside’s Alexa Barstow made 24 saves.

GARDINER 4, MARANACOOK 0: Jaz Clary and Haley Brann each had a goal and an assist to lead the Tigers in a KVAC game in Readfield.

Maddy Farnham and Maggie Bell also scored for the Tigers (2-0).

Alyssa Pratt had 15 saves for the Black Bears (0-2).

