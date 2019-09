IN ALBION, Monday at 2:06 p.m., fraud was reported on School Street.

IN ATHENS, Monday at 11:53 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Lords Hill Circle.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 12:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lazy Lane.

9:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASETT VALLEY, Monday at 12:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Redington Pond Road.

IN CHINA, Monday at 3:04 p.m., a burglary was reported on Route 3.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 11:17 a.m., assault was reported on Bangor Road.

4:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hold Road.

4:27 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:30 p.m., mischief was reported on Page Terrace.

4:12 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Sites Stinson Drive.

6:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6:27 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Water Street.

7:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Center Road.

9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 9:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Seamon Road.

10:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

3:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Strong Road.

Tuesday, 4:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 9:59 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Weston Avenue.

1:04 p.m., theft was reported on Pine Street.

3:34 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Main Street.

4:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

4:40 p.m., theft was reported on Zachary Drive.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 12:34 p.m., assault was reported on B Street.

2:34 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Somerset Plaza.

8:45 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on Hartland Avenue.

10:06 p.m., trespassing was reported on Snakeroot Road.

Tuesday, 6:07 a.m., vandalism was reported on Somerset Avenue.

8:09 a.m., mischief was reported on Barney Cianchette Road.

10 a.m., trespassing was reported on Snakeroot Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 11:10 a.m., threatening was reported on Dartmouth Street.

12 p.m., mischief was reported on Academy Circle.

2:17 p.m., theft was reported on Constitution Avenue.

3:42 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

3:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

3:51 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Indian Ridge.

11:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 6:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Knowles Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:46 a.m., a personal injury accident was reported on West River Road.

9:16 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Spring Street.

10:47 a.m., a hit and run was reported on the Concourse.

2:01 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

3:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.

5:24 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on High Street.

5:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

5:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

6:15 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.

6:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.

8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:53 p.m., a missing person was reported on Burleigh Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:22 a.m., theft was reported on Benton Avenue.

9:10 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 3:30 p.m., Matthew Joseph Curtis, 28, of Dixfield, was arrested on a charge of theft.

5:18 p.m., Brandon W. Gray, 36, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of assault.

Saturday, 1:50 a.m., Dylan L. Cousins, 23, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence with one prior and operating a vehicle without a license.

11:30 p.m., Brittany Rae Boivin, 32, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and a warrant.

11:50 p.m., Michael C. Thurston, 31, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday, 11:26 a.m., Beth Collins, 48, of Carthage, was arrested on a warrant.

1:37 p.m., Bret Dalot, 30, of Chesterville, was arrested on a warrant.

1:38 p.m., Erika S. Meaney, 31, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

8:13 p.m., Evan William Patten, 48, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:45 p.m., Korey J. Lizine, 48, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 1:42 p.m., Kristopher M. McWilliams, 30, was arrested on a warrant.

3:29 p.m., Christopher Michael Caldwell, 30, of Monmouth, was arrested on a charge of theft and a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 2:49 p.m., Kenneth A. Tukey, 55, of Belgrade, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

