MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are investigating the death of a woman who was found suffering from extensive injuries on a Manchester road.

Manchester police said they found the woman at about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Canal Street. They said she was unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police are looking for anyone who may have information regarding their discovery of the woman.

