MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are investigating the death of a woman who was found suffering from extensive injuries on a Manchester road.
Manchester police said they found the woman at about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Canal Street. They said she was unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police are looking for anyone who may have information regarding their discovery of the woman.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
J.P. Devine
Lucky Clark On Music: Pete Sutherland
-
Nation & World
Police in N.H. investigating death of woman found on road
-
Sports
Raiders beat Broncos 24-16 in 1st game after Brown’s release
-
Letters to the Editor
Sheriff: Pre-K valuable in many ways
-
Editorials
View from Away: Trump’s wall threatens the nation’s defenses