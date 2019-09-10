GOLF

Gary Manoogian parred 17 consecutive holes after bogeying the first hole at York Golf & Tennis Club, shooting a 71 to lead the field after the first day of the Maine Senior Amateur Championship in York.

Manoogian enters Wednesday’s final round one shot ahead of defending champion Len Cole and Craig Lapierre. Nineteen players are within five strokes of the lead.

OBIT: Brian Barnes, the charismatic English golfer who beat Jack Nicklaus twice in one day in Ryder Cup singles matches, has died after a short illness. He was 74.

The European Tour said Barnes, who had cancer, died on Monday with family members by his side.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher has been admitted to a Paris hospital to be treated with cutting-edge stem-cell therapy, according to a French newspaper.

The Paris hospitals authority, citing France’s strict medical privacy rules, said it could not comment on the report in Le Parisien that Schumacher was admitted under tight guard Monday to the Georges-Pompidou hospital for transfusions of inflammation-reducing stem cells.

The newspaper said the 50-year-old German, who suffered a near-fatal brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps, was expected to be discharged on Wednesday.

SOCCER

FRENCH FOOTBALL FEDERATION: Referees have been told by the head of French soccer to ignore a FIFA directive and no longer stop matches when there is homophobic chanting.

In response, anti-discrimination groups urged Noël Le Graët, the French Football Federation president, to resign.

Several league games in the top two French divisions have been halted by referees this season. But Le Graët wants referees to let play continue if there are more homophobic chants, starting from this weekend.

TRACK AND FIELD

THE MATCH: Europe beat the United States in Minsk, Belarus to win the inaugural edition of “The Match,” a new team competition in track and field.

Europe pulled away from the U.S. on the second and final day of the competition to win by 724.5 points to 601.5 from 37 events.

COLLEGE

FOOTBALL: Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball, who played college football at Florida after recovering from brain surgery, has died at age 27.

Ball’s death came nearly a year after he suffered a brain aneurysm and was placed in a medically induced coma at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. In late July, the Ball family announced that the Georgia native was out of the coma but was a quadriplegic.

Ball sat out his sophomore season at Florida in 2011 because of a congenital condition called arteriovenous malformation, which causes the brain’s blood vessels to get tangled and rupture.

He recovered after a year away and played in 33 games – with 16 starts – during his final three seasons in Gainesville.

