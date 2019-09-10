WATERVILLE — Thomas College and Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce will host a business breakfast on Domestic Abuse in the Workplace – Considerations for Employers. The breakfast will be held from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus at 180 West River Road.

Michelle LeClair, community awareness and prevention educator at the Family Violence Project, will explore the ways domestic violence abusers impact the workplace, and offer opportunities for employers to manage the risks they present. LeClair will co-present with Kate Faragher Houghton an independent violence prevention consultant with more than25 years of education, training, and experience in the field of domestic and sexual violence prevention and intervention. In her consulting work she provides expert witness services, policy development consultation, project coordination, specialized training and education, and curricula development services.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly informative presentations on a variety of educational business topics at Thomas College’s Spann Student Commons. The cost of the business breakfast is $18 for members, $25 at the door and for nonmembers. Breakfast is included with the reservation. For more information, email [email protected] or call 873-3315.

