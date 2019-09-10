The University of Southern Maine announced the creation of a new teaching fellowship on Tuesday that honors the state’s first African-American legislator and is dedicated to examining race in Maine.

The Talbot Fellow recognizes Gerald Talbot, 87, a former state representative and prominent black historian who donated his vast collection of personal papers, photos, posters and other artifacts to the university in 1995. The same year, the university gave Talbot an honorary doctorate and named an auditorium after him.

NAACP IN MAINE AND GERALD TALBOT’S CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVITY 1920: State’s first known NAACP chapter forms in Bangor 1947: NAACP chapter forms in Portland 1959: Maine bans discrimination in public accommodations; Portland NAACP chapter disbands 1962: NAACP begins statewide campaign for fair housing legislation; Portland Evening Express reports that seven of nine Maine hotels surveyed still exclude black guests. 1963: About 100 Mainers attend the Washington march in August when Martin Luther King Jr. makes his “I Have a Dream” speech; about 600 people gather in Portland to protest the September church bombing that killed four black girls in Birmingham, Alabama. 1964: Martin Luther King Jr. visits Maine, speaking in Biddeford and Brunswick; Portland re-establishes its NAACP branch and elects Gerald Talbot president. 1965: About 2,000 people rally outside Portland City Hall in March to protest recent violence against civil rights workers in Selma, Alabama; Gov. John Reed signs Maine’s first Fair Housing Act in May. 1968: About 400 people march in downtown Portland and attend a NAACP-sponsored memorial service at Portland High School following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in April. 1971: Maine Human Rights Commission is established to investigate discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations. 1972: Gerald Talbot is the first black person elected to the Maine Legislature 1977: Maine Legislature passes Talbot’s bill to remove racial slurs from the names of 10 brooks, hills and islands Source: NAACP Portland Branch and Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram archives

The university created the position to promote and increase access to the Gerald Talbot and African-American collections that are part of the Jean Byers Sampson Center for Diversity in Maine at the Glickman Library.

“We are celebrating Jerry Talbot’s life work,” USM President Glenn Cummings said during a reception at the library Tuesday morning.

Cummings recalled Talbot’s record as a civil rights leader for much of the last 60 years. Talbot attended the March on Washington in 1963, when Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, and became president of Portland’s NAACP chapter in 1964, when it was re-established after a five-year hiatus.

Appointed to the governor’s Human Rights Task Force in 1968, Talbot was instrumental in passing the state’s first fair housing and human rights legislation and was elected to the Maine House of Representatives in 1972, serving constituents in Portland for three terms.

USM Provost Jeannine Uzzi introduced the first Talbot Fellow, Lance Gibbs, Ph.D., who has been a full-time lecturer on race and ethnicity at USM since 2017. Uzzi said she has wanted to create the fellowship for a while and described Gibbs as “the single most frequent user of the Talbot Collection over the past two years.”

“It is imperative at this moment in the history of USM and the history of Portland that USM begin to lead on matters of equity and social justice,” Uzzi said during the reception. “The Talbot Fellowship is a mark of this leadership. It is an investment in our special collections, in budding new scholars, in areas of research of critical importance to the university and in people who bring new perspectives to USM and to Maine.”

Uzzi said the fellowship is a three-year position that she hopes will be transferred to another USM faculty member or other expert on race relations outside the university. At this time, the fellowship isn’t endowed, she said, but the university is prepared to fund programs that Gibbs develops to promote the Talbot and African American collections.

“I want this to be an ongoing position,” Uzzi said. “I also hope it brings stability to the collections.”

Gibbs, who previously taught at the University of Dayton in Ohio and the University of the West Indies in Jamaica, said he was humbled and touched to be named the first Talbot Fellow.

Gibbs said he sought and won Talbot’s approval for his fellowship goals, which include digitizing the collections to make them accessible to scholars all over the world.

He also wants to introduce portions of the collection into the broader curriculum at USM and in public schools, and to bring scholars from around the country to work on the collections.

Talbot, who recently survived a serious car accident, attended the reception with his wife, Anita, and several family members.

State Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, said she and her three sisters “were blessed to have a father who was a history buff” and who created the only comprehensive record of black history in Maine.

Ross recalled how her father traveled across the state in a Volkswagen van, displaying favorite pieces of his collection and sharing what he knew about the black experience in Maine and the United States. Talbot understood that many Mainers were unaware that African Americans have deep roots in Maine and that they have faced discrimination here for centuries, she said.

“He’s a proud black man who drew strength from the stories of his people,” she said of her father.

Ross noted that the history of African Americans and other minorities in mostly white Maine still isn’t included “to any measurable extent” in the public school curriculum. Ross said she believes the Talbot Fellowship and its effort to publicize the African American collections at USM will help to change that.

Then maybe one day, she said, every child will know “their story is worth preserving.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: