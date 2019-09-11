AUGUSTA — Eighteen years ago, the nation stood still as information of terrorist attacks trickled in from New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, Americans remembered those lost during those attacks and the first responders dutifully ran into the chaos — some of whom did not return.

Dozen of first responders, local officials and area residents gathered in a truck bay at Hartford Fire Station in downtown Augusta for a short ceremony to remember the 2,977 lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Outside of the fire station, a large American flag was suspended vertically from a ladder truck. Two projectors at the back of the bay showed harrowing video from the attacks and tributes to first responders.

Augusta Fire Department Lt. Brian Chamberlain led the presentation with remarks about his experience post-9/11. He said he and a small group of local firefighters went down to New York City hoping to help out “in the pile.” Instead, he told the Kennebec Journal, he attended numerous funerals because officials said it was important to “fill churches.” He called it a “humbling experience.”

“I’m a firefighter; I want to be in amongst the action,” he said. “What I actually did, I think, had more effect on the families (of those who died).”

Following the attacks, Sept. 11 was deemed Patriot Day in memory of those who died in the attacks. More than 400 first responders died during the attacks.

Among the speakers Wednesday were Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills, Augusta City Manager William Bridgeo and Gov. Janet Mills.

During her brief address, Janet Mills said it was hard to believe 18 years had passed since the Sept. 11 attacks “because it seems that fresh.” She commended American citizens for reacting to the attacks with “strength and resolve.”

“Today, as we honor the nearly 3,000 friends, family, employees, first responders and fellow Americans lost that day, let us remember the bonds that unite us, even in the darkest of days,” Janet Mills said.

Bridgeo recalled the moment he heard of the attacks as “the single most sobering experience” of his life. He praised the first responders in attendance for their bravery, adding that he was confident that they would protect the city in the case of a tragedy.

“For the last 18 years, there has been an awareness of those amongst us who give their lives in dedicated services,” he said. “I know in my heart there isn’t one here who wouldn’t move towards that danger.”

Jared Mills, who has worked at Augusta Police Department since 1998, remembered being called into work after working a night shift on Sept. 10, 2001. He said everyone recalls where they were on that day and he watched news coverage of the attacks on TV while he was packing his bag to go back into work.

Following the ceremony, eight new Augusta firefighters and paramedics were sworn in: Anthony Barton, Brittany Corey, Greg Feltis, Chris Giroux, Ben Kent, Mark McMahon, Ryan Morton, Zachary Talmadge and Dave Wilder.

