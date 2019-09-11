AUGUSTA — Charlie Shuman recently was presented the Outstanding Citizen Award for 2019, according to a news release from Lisa Newell, president of Le Club Calumet.

Shuman is the president of Charlie’s Family of Dealerships, headquartered in Augusta. The award is presented to a non-Franco-American that lives or works in the city of Augusta or in its suburbs, who by his/her accomplishments be it civic, commercial, political etc., and who has in some way connected with the Franco-American community can receive this designation. “Charlie joins a long list of worthy Outstanding Citizen Award recipients. We were delighted to be able to honor Charlie and his family with the distinction of this award for all that they have done in our community,” said Newell in the release.

The event was attended by several hundred people, including local and state and government officials, former recipients of the award, Mèdaille d’Honneur recipients, and calumet club inductees to the State of Maine Franco American Hall of Fame. The three speakers at the event were Shuman’s son, Steve Shuman, Cory Lathrop from Charlie’s Family of Dealerships. and Rob Gordon, executive director of the United Way.

Through the years, Shuman and his wife Nancy and their two children have donated more than $2 million to local charities and organizations. Charlie said, “We have always been successful, highly profitable and able to give back to the community that made us so successful,” according to the release.

The Shuman’s most meaningful civic achievement is their work with the United Way. Other organizations that have benefited from Charlie Shuman and his family’s generosity include the Augusta Food Bank, Kennebec Valley Humane Society, Winthrop Food Pantry, Avian Haven Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center in Freedom, American Lung Association’s Trek Across Maine, Maine Breast Cancer Coalition as well as numerous other charities.

Shuman also has made contributions to construction and health care initiatives including MaineGeneral hospital and MaineGeneral’s Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care in Augusta, Thomas College, and Temple Beth El in Augusta.

A member of the board of directors for the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce since 1987, Shuman donates his time and talent for the betterment of his community.

The Shuman’s son Stephen and their daughter Elissa Emmons hold key leadership positions and are driving the next generation of growth at Charlies Family of Dealerships. In addition, they continue with their parents’ philanthropic interests and are this year’s co chairs for the Kennebec Valley United Way Campaign.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: