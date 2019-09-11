IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:23 a.m., police recovered needles on Bangor Street.

9:37 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Hayes Landing Road.

11:04 a.m., a stray cat was reported near Memorial Drive and Gage Street.

11:11 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Water Street.

11:38 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bangor Street.

11:46 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Gray Birch Drive.

11:48 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pierce Drive.

1:26 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Bridge Street.

1:27 p.m., fraud was reported on Bangor Street.

2:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Allenwood Park Road.

3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Denali Way.

5:24 p.m., fraud was reported on Stony Brook Road.

5:29 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Alden Avenue.

6:39 p.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.

6:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.

6:47 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

6:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Buck and Doe Trail.

7:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Crosby Street.

8:12 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

9:18 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

Wednesday at 12:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Brook Road.

IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 2:06 p.m., a theft was reported on Smith Road.

IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 6:17 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Route 126.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 10:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 8:29 p.m., fraud was reported on Memorial Drive.

12:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

4:19 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Route 202.

4:23 p.m., a person was reported missing on Town Hall Lane.

6:39 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Route 133.

ARRESTS

IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 11:51 a.m., Timothy S. Harris, 50, of Meridan, Connecticut, was arrested on an outstanding warrant at Togus.

IN WHITEFIELD, Sept. 4, James A. Forbis, 36, of Whitefield was arrested on the charge of aggravated Assault on Vigue Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: