IN ANSON, Tuesday at 3:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gorman Road.

4:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on New Portland Road.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 10:55 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Richards Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 12:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lazy Lane.

9:55 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Main Street.

11:18 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Moores Mill Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 2:06 p.m., theft was reported on Smith Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 2:21 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 4:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 8:50 a.m., theft was reported on Athens Road.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 5:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Intervale Road.

10:30 a.m., trespassing was reported on Community Drive.

5:56 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 5:19 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 9:24 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on River Road.

IN NEWPORT, Tuesday at 2:07 p.m., vandalism was reported on Carrabassett Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Vienna Road.

IN PALERMO, Tuesday at 11:01 a.m, a harassment complaint was made on Main Street.

3:46 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

4:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hubbard Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 2:11 p.m., theft was reported on Reeds Mill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 6:07 a.m., vandalism was reported on Somerset Avenue.

8:09 a.m., mischief was reported on Barney Cianchette Road.

11:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pooler Road.

Wednesday at 6:17 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Route 126.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hilltop Drive.

2:26 p.m., threatening was reported on McClellan Street.

IN STARKS, Tuesday at 10:42 a.m., an assault was reported on Anson Road.

Wednesday at 7:56 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Nyes Corner Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 10:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

8:14 a.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

10:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on County Road.

7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 7:04 a.m., theft was reported on Redington Street.

11:27 a.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:54 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

7:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Road.

7:54 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

9:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Moor Street.

Wednesday at 5:44 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

ARRESTS

IN KENNEBEC COUNTY, Tuesday at 11:51 a.m., Timothy Harris, 50, of Meridan, Connecticut, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 3:09 p.m., Jacqueline McClure, 27, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of violating a protection order and violating conditions of release.

7:09 p.m., Justin Wyman, 37, of Cornville, was arrested on a warrant.

Wednesday at 8:25 a.m., Jason Keaten, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:43 p.m., Nicholas Johnson, 34, of Canabas Avenue, was arrested on a warrant.

10:33 p.m., Janie Mullins, 27, of College Avenue, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:57 p.m., Lawrence French, 24, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

