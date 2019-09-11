COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry will be placed on injured reserve because of a knee injury.

Henry fractured the upper part of his left tibia during Sunday’s 30-24 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. He was injured during the second half but returned to the game and played in overtime. He had four receptions for 60 yards, including a 17-yard catch in overtime.

This is the second straight season that Henry has been seriously injured. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during offseason workouts last year but returned for the playoffs.

Henry will continue to be evaluated, but the time frame for his return has not been determined. Los Angeles (1-0) is at Detroit this week.

RAIDERS: Oakland rookie safety Johnathan Abram will be placed on injured reserve after injuring his shoulder in the first half of Monday night’s season opener against Denver. He finished the game but will need to undergo surgery on Thursday and will miss the rest of the season.

The Raiders were counting on Abram to be a key part of a revamped defense after drafting him 27th overall in April with the pick acquired from Dallas in last year’s trade for Amari Cooper.

BENGALS: A.J. Green took a noteworthy step Wednesday in his recovery from ankle surgery, taking off the protective boot and moving ahead with getting his left ankle back in shape. Green tore ligaments in the ankle during the first practice of training camp on July 27.

He’s started running lightly to get the ankle back in shape. So far, his recovery has been pain-free.

“I’m way ahead of schedule where a normal person would be,” Green said. “I’m only six weeks out and I’m already walking. You never know what the next two or three weeks are going to bring, to where I can start back putting on (football) shoes and actually running and doing some on-the-field stuff.”

JETS: New York wide receiver Quincy Enunwa’s season is over after his second neck injury in just over two years.

He was hurt Sunday in the season-opening loss. The 27-year-old Enunwa missed the entire 2017 season after injuring his neck in training camp.

BROWNS: The girlfriend of Cleveland defensive end Chris Smith was killed in a roadside accident that happened after his car spun out on the highway.

The team said Petara Cordero died when she was struck by an oncoming car on I-90 West at around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Cordero was a passenger in Smith’s Lamborghini, which had a tire malfunction, and the car struck the median wall.

Cordero exited the vehicle and was standing on the road’s shoulder when a car driven by a 47-year-old woman smashed into the passenger side of Smith’s car.

According to a Cleveland police report provided by the Browns, Cordero was transported to Fairview Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said the other the driver admitted drinking. No charges have been field and toxicology reports are pending.

Smith was not impaired or injured, police said.

