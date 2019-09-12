IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:15 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Longwood Avenue.

10 a.m., fraud was reported on State Street.

12:12 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Bangor Street.

2:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

5:53 p.m., a stray cat was reported near Western Avenue and Amherst Street.

6:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

6:32 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Winthrop Street.

6:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:13 p.m., a theft was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:43 p.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Road.

Thursday at 2:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

10:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Beech Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 8:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harrison Avenue.

Thursday at 3:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Enterprise Avenue.

5:44 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Street.

IN WINTHROP Tuesday at 7:40 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fellows Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 12:35 a.m., Quincy T. Abrams, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants following a report of disorderly conduct on Jefferson Street.

4:53 a.m., at least one person was arrested following a motor vehicle stop near Bangor Street and North Belfast Avenue. Augusta Deputy Police Chief Lully said the report was incomplete at press time.

IN CHELSEA Sept. 1, Nicole Anderson, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

Sept. 5, Isaac Landreth, 36, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child following a traffic complaint on Ferry Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 6:25 a.m., at least one person was arrested following a car accident on Route 3. Kennebec Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Read said the report was incomplete at press time.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 9:49 p.m., at least one person was arrested following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue. A full report was not available by press time.

SUMMONSES

IN DRESDEN Sept. 5, Elizabeth Roderick, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a license following a traffic stop on Middle Road.

IN GARDINER Sept. 5, Devere Cudo, 31, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on charges of operating after suspension and speeding following a traffic stop on Interstate 295.

IN RICHMOND Sept. 6, Moses Perez, 18, of Portland, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding after he was reportedly going 122 mph in a posted 70 mph zone on Interstate 295.

IN WEST GARDINER Sept. 6, Bradley Zipper, 22, of New Hampshire, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding after he was reportedly going 101 mph in a posted 70 mph zone on Interstate 295.

