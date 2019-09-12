IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 2:26 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN BURNHAM, Wednesday at 11:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.

4:08 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Burns Street.

5:19 p.m., assault was reported on Police Plaza.

10:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nash Lane.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 2:47 p.m., threatening was reported on Maiden Lane.

7:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

Thursday at 3:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Road.

3:38 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 8:50 a.m., theft was reported on Athens Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 9:24 a.m., harassment was reported on River Road.

5:02 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Boardman Road.

8:52 p.m., a burglary was reported on Shusta Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pooler Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 7:41 a.m., a hold-up was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:23 p.m. negotiating a worthless instrument was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:40 p.m., trespassing was reported on West Front Street.

3:42 p.m., harassment was reported on North Avenue.

8:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Poplar Street.

8:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

IN STRATTON, Thursday at 9:28 a.m., harassment was reported on North Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 7:56 a.m., harassment was reported on Nyes Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:05 a.m., theft was reported on Redington Street.

10:57 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

12:08 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:32 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Sanger Avenue.

12:38 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

12:52 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:09 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Western Avenue.

1:27 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Spring Street.

1:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:49 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.

3:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:18 p.m., a fight was reported on the Concourse.

6:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Gilman Street.

9:03 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

9:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Squire Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 2:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 6:26 p.m., Brandon Boutilier, 34, of Abbot, was arrested on a charge of theft.

8:25 a.m., Jason Allen Keaten, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, fentanyl, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, fentanyl.

11:01 a.m., Tara Bellavance, 44, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.

12:41 p.m., Micah Nichols, 37, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offenses and violating conditions of release.

3:58 p.m., Ross Marion, 66, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

4:17 p.m., Justin Stevens, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 5:34 p.m., Malachai Baskins, 20, of Hillside Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

9:15 p.m., Nikeshia Knight, 20, of China, was arrested on a warrant.

9:15 p.m., Yoel Joaquin-Perguero, 27, of Lewiston, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, refusing to submit to arrest and violating conditions of release.

11:33 p.m., Daniel G. Nevins, 25, of Burleigh Street, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:15 p.m., Clara Alward, 20, of Waterville, was issued a summons.

