IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:52 a.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:02 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Oxford Street.

10:43 a.m., an assault was reported on Cony Road.

11:28 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Boothby Street.

1:47 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Jefferson Street.

4:23 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.

5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waldo Street.

10:24 p.m., harassment was reported on East Chestnut Street.

Friday at 2:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 11:16 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

6:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capen Road.

7:28 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported near the Gardiner Common.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 11:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Second Street.

IN PITTSTON, Thursday at 4:17 p.m., a theft was reported on Jewett Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 1:22 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Main Street.

8:23 p.m., a theft was reported on Lang Street.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 10:39 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:11 a.m., at least one person was arrested following a traffic stop on Water Street. Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said the report was not available by press time.

5:18 p.m., Jason B. Leclerc, 31, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant at Kennebec County Jail.

11:40 p.m., Stephanie Keith, 38, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant and two charges of criminal mischief on Union Street.

IN CHELSEA , Thursday at 9:30 a.m., a 13-year-old was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief on Spurwink Drive.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday 1:27 p.m., Jennifer Rheiner, 43, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. The full report was not available by press time.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 9:30 p.m., Sheyanne M. Bronn, 25, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while her license was suspended or revoked following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue Terrace.

Friday at 2:53 p.m., Jessie J. Alexander, 49, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while her license was suspended or revoked following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

