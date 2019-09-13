IN ANSON, Thursday at 1:58 a.m., vandalism was reported on Arnolds Lane.
Friday at 8:44 a.m., theft was reported on New Portland Road.
IN BENTON, Thursday at 6:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on River Road.
IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 10:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Robinson Lane.
9:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Baker Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 1 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
3:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Maple Street.
4:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.
4:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
7 p.m., assault was reported on Winter Street.
Friday at 11:53 a.m., mischief was reported on Ridge Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 3:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Road.
3:38 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.
7:36 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Croswell Road.
Friday at 8:26 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Broadway.
8:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Philbrick Street.
10:39 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Seamon Road.
11:44 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Fairbanks Road.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 6:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 4:15 p.m., harassment was reported on John Street.
4:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on John Street.
5:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Locust Street.
Friday at 10:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Ward Hill Road.
10:52 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 3:20 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Upper Main Street.
IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 8:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hubbard Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 11:05 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.
7:16 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Westbranch Court.
10:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Snakeroot Road.
Friday at 11:36 a.m., theft was reported on George Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 6:40 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Lessor Street.
2:20 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
5:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
6:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on French Street.
7:21 p.m., an incident involving breaking and entering was reported on Cedar Street.
8:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
11:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
Friday at 2:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
6:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
10:34 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Dr. Mann Road.
11:35 a.m., threatening was reported on Academy Circle.
IN STRONG, Thursday at 9:28 a.m., harassment was reported on North Main Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 8:23 p.m., a theft was reported on Lang Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:12 a.m., a theft was reported on Autumn Street.
9:26 a.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
10:14 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Colby Street.
10:26 a.m., a protection order violation was reportedly served on College Avenue.
11:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.
4:17 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on High Street.
6:23 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
10:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.
11:58 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Elm Street.
Friday at 12:14 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gold Street.
1:17 a.m., noise was reported on Pleasant Street.
3:21 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Boothby Street.
5:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gold Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 4:31 p.m., Timothy Richard Darnell, 42, of Freeman Township, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:47 a.m., Stuart S. Hattabaugh, 27, of Dudley, Mass., was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and two counts of assault on an officer.
6:50 p.m., Richard W. Fortin, 43, of Madison, was arrested on three counts of domestic violence assault.
Friday at 11:56 a.m., Harold Charles Emery, 28, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:03 a.m., Berlynn Henderson, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of protection from abuse violation.
9:57 p.m., Gilbert Barrows, 25, of Albion, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Friday at 12:06 a.m., Christopher Violette, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of possession of schedule W drugs and violation of condition of release.
12:19 a.m., Michael Dicent, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
