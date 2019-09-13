IN ANSON, Thursday at 1:58 a.m., vandalism was reported on Arnolds Lane.

Friday at 8:44 a.m., theft was reported on New Portland Road.

IN BENTON, Thursday at 6:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on River Road.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 10:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Robinson Lane.

9:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Baker Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 1 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

3:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Maple Street.

4:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

4:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7 p.m., assault was reported on Winter Street.

Friday at 11:53 a.m., mischief was reported on Ridge Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 3:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Road.

3:38 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

7:36 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Croswell Road.

Friday at 8:26 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Broadway.

8:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Philbrick Street.

10:39 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Seamon Road.

11:44 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 6:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 4:15 p.m., harassment was reported on John Street.

4:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on John Street.

5:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Locust Street.

Friday at 10:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Ward Hill Road.

10:52 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 3:20 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Upper Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 8:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hubbard Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 11:05 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

7:16 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Westbranch Court.

10:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Snakeroot Road.

Friday at 11:36 a.m., theft was reported on George Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 6:40 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Lessor Street.

2:20 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on French Street.

7:21 p.m., an incident involving breaking and entering was reported on Cedar Street.

8:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

11:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Friday at 2:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

6:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:34 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

11:35 a.m., threatening was reported on Academy Circle.

IN STRONG, Thursday at 9:28 a.m., harassment was reported on North Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 8:23 p.m., a theft was reported on Lang Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:12 a.m., a theft was reported on Autumn Street.

9:26 a.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:14 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Colby Street.

10:26 a.m., a protection order violation was reportedly served on College Avenue.

11:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

4:17 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on High Street.

6:23 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.

11:58 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Elm Street.

Friday at 12:14 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gold Street.

1:17 a.m., noise was reported on Pleasant Street.

3:21 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Boothby Street.

5:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gold Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 4:31 p.m., Timothy Richard Darnell, 42, of Freeman Township, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:47 a.m., Stuart S. Hattabaugh, 27, of Dudley, Mass., was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and two counts of assault on an officer.

6:50 p.m., Richard W. Fortin, 43, of Madison, was arrested on three counts of domestic violence assault.

Friday at 11:56 a.m., Harold Charles Emery, 28, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:03 a.m., Berlynn Henderson, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of protection from abuse violation.

9:57 p.m., Gilbert Barrows, 25, of Albion, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Friday at 12:06 a.m., Christopher Violette, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of possession of schedule W drugs and violation of condition of release.

12:19 a.m., Michael Dicent, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: