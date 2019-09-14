IN ANSON, Friday at 8:44 a.m., theft was reported on New Portland Road.
IN ATHENS, Saturday at 11:11 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Campbell Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:32 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.
1:01 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Cony Street.
1:27 p.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.
3:34 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
3:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Townsend Road.
5:06 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Western Avenue.
5:43 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Oxford Street.
7:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
7:56 p.m., a person was reported missing from Boothby Street.
8:17 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Senator Way.
9:15 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Court Street.
10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mud Mill Road.
IN BURNHAM, Friday at 3:34 p.m., a shots fired complaint was made on Garcelon Road.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Friday at 4:27 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Dexter Road.
IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 9:18 a.m., theft was reported on Kennebec River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:53 a.m., mischief was reported on Ridge Road.
4:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.
5:40 p.m., a fire was reported on Skowhegan Road.
8:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wandrup Drive.
9:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 1:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 6:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
Saturday at 9:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chadbourne Road.
9:51 a.m., threatening was reported on Carson Hill Road.
IN MADISON, Friday at 8:30 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Middle Street.
10:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Ward Hill Road.
10:52 a.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.
2:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.
7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blake Street.
IN MERCER, Saturday at 8:41 a.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported on Elm Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11:36 a.m., theft was reported on George Street.
Saturday at 10:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Snakeroot Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 2:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
6:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
10:34 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Dr. Mann Road.
11:35 a.m., threatening was reported on Academy Circle.
12:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Locust Street.
1:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
3:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.
5 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
Saturday at 9:09 a.m., a burglary was reported on North Avenue.
9:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bennett Avenue.
IN SOLON, Friday at 4 p.m., an ATV accident was reported on Fickett Lane.
4:14 p.m., fraud was reported on Rowell Mountain Road.
6:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Saturday at 2:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
11:09 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on North Avenue.
IN STARKS, Friday at 2:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Todd’s Corner Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:53 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.
9:33 a.m., harassment was reported on Morrill Road.
1:41 p.m., theft was reported on South Alpine Street.
2:12 p.m., theft was reported on Highwood Street.
3:02 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Street.
3:09 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on River Road.
4:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairfield Street.
4:35 p.m., a burglary was reported on Oak Street.
4:57 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on China Road.
5:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Road.
5:28 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.
5:35 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Elm Street.
6:34 p.m., a juvenile offense was reported on Summer Street.
7:10 p.m., a missing person was reported on Wilson Street.
8:19 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Park Avenue.
9:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dallaire Street.
Saturday at 1:12 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
1:51 p.m., theft was reported on Victoria Drive.
8:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 4:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on China Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:32 p.m., Natasha L. Strout, 33, of Augusta, and Steven A. Wilson, 39, of Augusta, were each arrested on charges of domestic violence assault following a reported disturbance on Stone Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 12:30 a.m., Jocelyn Jones, 31, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of manslaughter and operating under the influence.
11:56 a.m., Harold Emery, 28, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.
5:04 p.m., Jessica Hutchins, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended license.
5:08 p.m., Danny McDougal, 42, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, protective order from harassment and disorderly conduct.
Saturday at 3:44 a.m., Tara Bellavance, 45, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of assault, violating conditions of release, aggravated criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:13 p.m., Chauncey Chapman, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a medical call on College Avenue.
Saturday at 12:02 a.m., John Whitney, 34, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.
1:07 a.m., Paul Hammock, 42, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle stop on Summer Street.
1:23 a.m., Akram Mohammad, 27, of Carle Street, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs and alcohol following a motor vehicle stop on Concourse.
1:23 a.m., Amar Al Tekreeti, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle stop on the Concourse.
3:31 a.m., Nicholas Turano, 23, of Elm Street, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle stop on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:22 p.m., Mark J. Tardif, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to report a car accident following a reported hit-and-run near Route 3 and North Belfast Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:21 a.m., Tasha Gregory, 30, of Clinton, was issued a summons on charges of misuse of a public benefits instrument and unsworn falsification.
