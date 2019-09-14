IN ANSON, Friday at 8:44 a.m., theft was reported on New Portland Road.

IN ATHENS, Saturday at 11:11 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Campbell Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:32 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

1:01 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Cony Street.

1:27 p.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.

3:34 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

3:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Townsend Road.

5:06 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Western Avenue.

5:43 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Oxford Street.

7:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:56 p.m., a person was reported missing from Boothby Street.

8:17 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Senator Way.

9:15 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Court Street.

10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mud Mill Road.

IN BURNHAM, Friday at 3:34 p.m., a shots fired complaint was made on Garcelon Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Friday at 4:27 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Dexter Road.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 9:18 a.m., theft was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:53 a.m., mischief was reported on Ridge Road.

4:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

5:40 p.m., a fire was reported on Skowhegan Road.

8:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wandrup Drive.

9:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 1:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 6:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

Saturday at 9:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chadbourne Road.

9:51 a.m., threatening was reported on Carson Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 8:30 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Middle Street.

10:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Ward Hill Road.

10:52 a.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

2:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blake Street.

IN MERCER, Saturday at 8:41 a.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported on Elm Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11:36 a.m., theft was reported on George Street.

Saturday at 10:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Snakeroot Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 2:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

6:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:34 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

11:35 a.m., threatening was reported on Academy Circle.

12:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Locust Street.

1:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

3:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.

5 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

Saturday at 9:09 a.m., a burglary was reported on North Avenue.

9:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bennett Avenue.

IN SOLON, Friday at 4 p.m., an ATV accident was reported on Fickett Lane.

4:14 p.m., fraud was reported on Rowell Mountain Road.

6:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 2:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:09 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on North Avenue.

IN STARKS, Friday at 2:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Todd’s Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:53 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

9:33 a.m., harassment was reported on Morrill Road.

1:41 p.m., theft was reported on South Alpine Street.

2:12 p.m., theft was reported on Highwood Street.

3:02 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Street.

3:09 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on River Road.

4:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairfield Street.

4:35 p.m., a burglary was reported on Oak Street.

4:57 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on China Road.

5:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Road.

5:28 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.

5:35 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Elm Street.

6:34 p.m., a juvenile offense was reported on Summer Street.

7:10 p.m., a missing person was reported on Wilson Street.

8:19 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Park Avenue.

9:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dallaire Street.

Saturday at 1:12 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

1:51 p.m., theft was reported on Victoria Drive.

8:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 4:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on China Road.

 

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:32 p.m., Natasha L. Strout, 33, of Augusta, and Steven A. Wilson, 39, of Augusta, were each arrested on charges of domestic violence assault following a reported disturbance on Stone Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 12:30 a.m., Jocelyn Jones, 31, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of manslaughter and operating under the influence.

11:56 a.m., Harold Emery, 28, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

5:04 p.m., Jessica Hutchins, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

5:08 p.m., Danny McDougal, 42, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, protective order from harassment and disorderly conduct.

Saturday at 3:44 a.m., Tara Bellavance, 45, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of assault, violating conditions of release, aggravated criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:13 p.m., Chauncey Chapman, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a medical call on College Avenue.

Saturday at 12:02 a.m., John Whitney, 34, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.

1:07 a.m., Paul Hammock, 42, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle stop on Summer Street.

1:23 a.m., Akram Mohammad, 27, of Carle Street, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs and alcohol following a motor vehicle stop on Concourse.

1:23 a.m., Amar Al Tekreeti, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle stop on the Concourse.

3:31 a.m., Nicholas Turano, 23, of Elm Street, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle stop on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

 

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:22 p.m., Mark J. Tardif, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to report a car accident following a reported hit-and-run near Route 3 and North Belfast Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:21 a.m., Tasha Gregory, 30, of Clinton, was issued a summons on charges of misuse of a public benefits instrument and unsworn falsification.

