Scarborough police say a cyclist who was hit by a car on Route 1 has died.
Kathleen Kirsch, 63, of Scarborough, died at Maine Medical Center in Portland, police said Saturday morning.
She collided with a car around 3 p.m. on Friday, near On the Vine Marketplace, and was taken to the hospital with what were then described as serious injuries.
Police at first asked for the public’s help identifying Kirsch, and posted photos of her bike and helmet on Twitter.
Authorities have not publicly identified the driver involved in the collision, and they say the incident is still under investigation.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Auto racing: Chris Thorne inches closer to another Wiscasset Speedway championship
-
Local & State
Waterville council to consider rezoning request for pot store
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Fletcher leads Monmouth girls soccer to win over Carrabec
-
Business
Five Questions: United Way of Kennebec Valley’s executive director
-
Business
The Loyal Biscuit Co. opens store in Hallowell