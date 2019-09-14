A stretch of Route 1 near On the Vine Marketplace, at right, where Kathleen Kirsch, 63, of Scarborough was hit by a car on her bike on Friday. Police announced Saturday morning that Kirsh died at Maine Medical Center. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

Scarborough police say a cyclist who was hit by a car on Route 1 has died.

Related

Scarborough police seek help identifying cyclist hurt in crash with car

Kathleen Kirsch, 63, of Scarborough, died at Maine Medical Center in Portland, police said Saturday morning.

She collided with a car around 3 p.m. on Friday, near On the Vine Marketplace, and was taken to the hospital with what were then described as serious injuries.

Police at first asked for the public’s help identifying Kirsch, and posted photos of her bike and helmet on Twitter.

Authorities have not publicly identified the driver involved in the collision, and they say the incident is still under investigation.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.