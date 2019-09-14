FARMINGTON — U.S. Border Patrol agents from Rangeley arrested two Brazilian nationals Wednesday, according to a statement issued Saturday. Further investigation led to a local hotel where two additional Brazilians were arrested.

According to the statement, agents responded to the Farmington area following a report of suspicious activity near the local Walmart. While investigating the report, Border Patrol agents identified two Brazilian men residing in the United States illegally. The men were taken into custody, and taken to a local hotel where they could retrieve their personal property.

While at the hotel, Border Patrol agents encountered two additional Brazilians residing illegally in the United States, according to the statement.

“We rely on the public and our enforcement partners to serve as force multipliers for us,” said Jason Owens, chief patrol agent of the Border Patrol in Maine, according to the statement. “With our limited resources, it would be next to impossible for us to achieve situational awareness without their assistance.”

The men were taken to the Rangeley Border Patrol station for processing. During processing, all four men were found to have entered the United States legally with tourist visas between 2007 and 2018.

Additionally, all four men admitted to engaging in unlawful work activities while in the United States. The Brazilian men were transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations.

