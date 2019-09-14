Firefighters and game wardens in Rumford on Friday rescued a Hanover woman who spent Thursday night lost in the woods.

Elaine Makos, 76, had gone hiking by herself Thursday on the Whitecap Mountain Trails off East Andover Road in Rumford when she became lost, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Makos spent Thursday night in the woods, then spent most of the following day trying to walk out before calling for help shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, the department said. Makos was located after she was instructed by Warden Brock Clukey to call 911, which provided GPS coordinates to police dispatch and ground searchers, it said.

Firefighters hiking the trails searching for Makos used the coordinates to locate her at dusk. She was dehydrated and tired, but was able to walk with the firefighters to game wardens, who were waiting with an ATV and brought her to an ambulance that transported her to Rumford Community Hospital, the department said.

The Rumford and Mexico fire departments and members of the Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue Team assisted in the rescue, it said.

“Without the quick actions of game wardens and first responders, a second cold night in the woods would have been difficult for Makos to endure,” Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service said in a statement.

