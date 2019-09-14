MONMOUTH — Audrey Fletcher scored two goals to lead the Monmouth girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Carrabec on Saturday.
Amaya Bauer and Libby Clement added goals for the Mustangs (4-0-0). Emma Johnson had three saves for the shutout.
Ashley Cates had 12 saves for the Cobras (1-2-0).
MADISON 6, DIRIGO 0: Cara McGray had three goals to lead the Bulldogs to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Dixfield.
Abi Linkletter added a pair of goals for Madison (3-1-0), while Landyn Landry had a goal and an assist. Nadiah Pinkham, Grace Linkletter and Emily Edgerly also assisted on Bulldog goals.
Katie Morse made 17 saves for Dirigo (1-2-0).
FIELD HOCKEY
WINSLOW 9, LINCOLN ACADEMY 1: Bodhi Littlefield had two goals and three assists to lead the Black Raiders to a win over the Eagles in Winslow.
Silver Clukey had three goals, while Sage Clukey added two goals for Winslow (4-0).
Addie Brinkler had 15 saves for Lincoln (0-3).
BOYS SOCCER
HALL-DALE 8, CARRABEC 0: Akira Warren had two goals and an assist to lead the Bulldogs to the MVC win in Farmingdale.
Camden Adams also had two goals for Hall-Dale (4-0-0), while Logan Dupont and Kia Lucas each finished the afternoon with a goal and an assist apiece. Goalkeeper Sam Sheaffer posted his first shutout of the season.
The Cobras fell to 0-3-1 on the year.
