A few dozen people dance down Commercial Street on Saturday to music from all over the world during a celebration of diversity led by the Portland Office of Economic Opportunity. The event, dubbed We Are Portland, was organized as part of National Welcoming Week, an annual event created in 2009 by the nonprofit group Welcoming America. From Sept. 13 to 22, Welcoming Week encourages communities to “bring together immigrants and those born within their countries in a spirit of unity to build strong connections across their communities and affirm the benefits of welcoming everyone,” according to the group’s website. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

