The Shorthand Writers of Maine will meet at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Spectrum Generations’ William S. Cohen Community Center on 22 Town Farm Road in Hallowell. Lunch will be followed by shorthand lessons, dictation, puzzles, and games.
Shorthand writers are invited to attend. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP to Kay Grindall at 512-0027.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
View from Away: Banning flavored vapes may not stop a deadly respiratory outbreak, but it can cut teen use
-
Local & State
New mission will explore wreck of the SS Portland, and you’ll be able to watch
-
Local Elections
Welcome to the dog days of Portland’s mayoral race
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Local & State
Government labor crunch cuts into services, adds stress for Maine’s public employees