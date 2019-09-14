The Shorthand Writers of Maine will meet at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Spectrum Generations’ William S. Cohen Community Center on 22 Town Farm Road in Hallowell. Lunch will be followed by shorthand lessons, dictation, puzzles, and games.

Shorthand writers are invited to attend. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP to Kay Grindall at 512-0027.

