ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Humberto formed late Friday and grew in strength to 50 mph winds Saturday, but the latest projected path keeps it well off Florida’s coast.

As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center puts the system about 30 miles east of Great Abaco Island and 145 miles east of Freeport on Grand Bahama, and nearly stationary this morning, but expected to stay well away from Florida this weekend.

“Hurricane hunter aircraft flying through Tropical Storm Humberto this morning have found the system a bit stronger,” said WOFL-Fox 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin. “The good news for the northern Bahama Islands is that Humberto should move away through the day. High agreement among all forecast guidance shows Humberto remaining well east of Florida this weekend as it begins to turn in a more east-northeasterly direction. Expect enhanced seas, swells and rip currents at our Atlantic beaches through the middle of next week.”

Tropical storm-force winds extend out 90 miles, and on Saturday it’s expected to pass close to the northwestern Bahamas, which are still recovering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Dorian. The NHC said that the worst squalls and winds, though, were to the north and east, away from the islands.

After it passes the Bahamas, the storm is projected to become Hurricane Humberto by Sunday night with long-range forecasts parking within striking distance of Bermuda by late Wednesday night with 100 mph winds and 120 mph gusts.

The path this weekend keeps the storm more than 200 miles off Florida’s coast with only breezy days and less than 2 inches of rain projected for the state.

The NHC dropped the Tropical Storm Watch that was in effect on Friday from the Jupiter Inlet to Flagler-Volusia county line. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for much of the Northwestern Bahamas, and expected to bring 2-4 inches with pockets of 6-inch rain to parts of the island nation, although not much storm surge threat is projected.

Meanwhile, four more tropical waves are being tracked by the National Hurricane Center.

One system formed overnight located in the Gulf of Mexico with three more systems located between Africa and Leeward Islands in the Atlantic.

