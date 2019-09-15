A 2-car crash Saturday night in Penobscot County sent all 7 passengers — including 4 children — to the hospital, police said.

According to a news release, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Storer Road and Williams Road.

One car had 6 people inside; Vance Corliss, 55, of Bradford, Rebecca Corliss, 39, of Bradford and 4 passengers under the age of 18.

All six were taken to Northern Lights Eastern Maine Hospital in Bangor.

The driver of the second vehicle, Mark Libby, 65, of Bradford, was also taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the police.

