AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Sept. 5-11, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Carlton Edward Abbott Jr., 59, of Belfast, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 17, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Travis Scott Arbour, 26, of Chelsea, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 31, 2016, in Windsor, 180-day jail sentence.

Daniel R. Asselin, 52, of Randolph, operating under the influence May 30, 2019, in Randolph, $600 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, 96-hour jail sentence; operating vehicle without license, dismissed.

Charles Blair, 58, of Windsor, criminal trespass Jan. 11, 2019, in Windsor, 24-hour jail sentence.

Christian Boright, 41, of Augusta, operating under the influence Aug. 3, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Ronnie Brock, 23, of Shelton, Connecticut, operating vehicle without license April 9, 2018, in Clinton, $150 fine.

Eric M. Brown, 20, of South Portland, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Jan. 15, 2019, in Oakland, $300 fine.

Roosevelt Brown, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, operating vehicle without license July 9, 2019, in Gardiner, $200 fine.

John A. Burgess, 53, of Windsor, failure to stop, remain, provide information July 7, 2019, in Windsor, $250 fine; failing to make oral or written accident report, dismissed.

Jeremy J. Cameron, 43, of Augusta, operating under the influence July 20, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Caleb Carr, 21, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle July 16, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine; attaching false plates, $150 fine.

Mark A. Christian, 38, of Litchfield, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Nov. 18, 2018, in Litchfield, dismissed.

Carly Cleaves, 27, of Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 16, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine.

Erica L. Cloutier, 39, of Augusta, criminal trespass July 1, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Leland C. Connor, 61, of Pittston, domestic violence assault March 9, 2019, in Chelsea, 180-day jail sentence all but two days suspended, two-year probation; assault and criminal threatening, dismissed. Violating condition of release Sept. 4, 2019, in Chelsea, dismissed.

Tucker Alden Cottrell, 25, of Washington, D.C., operating without safety equipment July 6, 2019, in Rome, $100 fine.

Ashley May Curtis, 26, of Fairfield, violating condition of release April 28, 2019, in Winslow, 24-hour jail sentence.

Vanessa M. Delano, 30, of Vassalboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and attaching false plates, July 25, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Howard Donaldson, 55, of Winslow, operating vehicle without license Aug. 14, 2019, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Matthew Dube, 38, of South Portland, operate/permit operation no id/validation displayed July 7, 2019, in Readfield, $100 fine.

Robert Eaton, 56, of Sidney, criminal mischief April 19, 2019, in Vassalboro, 48-hour jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked and failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, dismissed.

Corey W. Elias, 36, of Sidney, operating under the influence March 9, 2019, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Amanda E. Fowler, 35, of Hallowell, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 29, 2019, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence.

Ryan Cory Fournier, 31, of Augusta, operating under the influence July 13, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

James M. Frost, 36, of Mount Vernon, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 10, 2016, in Belgrade, $250 fine; violating condition of release, $100 fine.

Angela Gagne, 51, of Clinton, violating condition of release Sept. 9, 2019, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence.

Jeremiah Dana Gamblin, 20, of Winslow, aggravated forgery May 30, 2019, in Waterville, six-month jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence.

Jesse James Gaudette, 30, of Skowhegan, attaching false plates June 24, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Derek Michael Gauthier, 41, no town of residence listed, failing to report Oct. 12, 2018, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence.

Dave A. Gettles, 51, of Saco, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident May 31, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Edwin Graham, 45, of China Village, operating without safety equipment July 7, 2019, in China, $100 fine.

James W. Graver, 38, of Windsor, operating while license suspended or revoked July 2, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Jennifer Grenier, 48, of Augusta, violating protection from abuse order May 20, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Ashlee Hilt Guptill, 33, of Windsor, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate May 2, 2019, in Windsor, $150 fine.

Dana R. Harrison, 51, of Unity, operating under the influence Sept. 4, 2019, in Benton, $500 fine, two-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Bruce A. Holt, 33, of Rockland, operating under the influence July 30, 2018, in Augusta, $1,100 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but one year suspended, two,year probation, six-year license and registration suspension.

Timothy Lee Hopkins, 64, of Augusta, attaching false plates May 17, 2019, in Winslow, $100 fine.

Cassandra Hoyle, 26, of Rockland, failure to register vehicle July 24, 2019, in Augusta, $150 fine.

Francis M. Huston, 47, of Richmond, operating while license suspended or revoked July 25, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Deborah M. Jarzombek, 62, of Augusta, habitually truant student March 22, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine, $150 suspended.

Tina Louise Jasper, 54, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 16, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Timothy Jennings, 40, of Augusta, criminal mischief March 2, 2019, in Augusta, 14-day jail sentence, $200 restitution. Criminal mischief March 5, 2019, in Augusta, 21-day jail sentence, $500 restitution. Assault March 9, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine, $150 suspended, 90-day jail sentence.

Melissa Kempton, 33, of Sumner, aggravated misstatement of fact – obtain license Nov. 28, 2018, in Augusta, $400 fine.

Alisha Knowles, 21, of Augusta, operating vehicle without license Aug. 11, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Eric John Lachappelle, 34, of Vassalboro, domestic violence criminal threatening Oct. 8, 2018, in Waterville, four-month jail sentence; gross sexual assault, dismissed.

Ericka Lagasse, 36, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 22, 2018, in Winslow, 364-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release, $384.24 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and misuse of identification, dismissed.

Nicole A. Lamphere, 38, of Skowhegan, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 5, 2019, in Augusta, $400 fine, 25-month Department of Corrections sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine, $250 suspended; failing to stop for an officer, 30-day jail sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, and driving to endanger, all dismissed, and criminal forfeiture of property.

Benjamin J. Langley, 26, of Lisbon Falls, assault July 3, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine.

Zachary Scott Lapan Jr., 34, of Orland, operating under the influence Dec. 28, 2018, in West Gardiner, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence Dec. 29, 2018, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Leslie Lawyerson, 56, of Waterville, attaching false plates Aug. 3, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Joshua S. Libby, 36, of Liberty, domestic violence criminal threatening July 4, 2019, in China, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 18 months suspended, two-year probation; illegal possession of firearm, 18-month Department of Corrections sentence. Violating condition of release July 8, 2019, in China, 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release and violating protection from abuse order, Aug. 6, 2019, in China, dismissed.

Carl E. Locke, 31, of Thorndike, violating condition of release Aug. 28, 2019, in Waterville, two-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, two-day jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 5, 2019, in Waterville, $400 fine, two-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, two-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, two-day jail sentence.

Lisa M. Long, 54, of Augusta, operating under the influence June 4, 2015, in Augusta, $1,000 fine, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 144 days suspended, two-year probation, six-year license suspended; operating under the influence, operating after habitual offender revocation and aggravated operation after revocation, all dismissed. Aggravated operation after revocation, operating after habitual offender revocation, violating condition of release and two counts operating under the influence, all Oct. 13, 2015, in Mount Vernon, dismissed. Violating condition of release Dec. 31, 2015, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jacob Macdonald, 19, of Oakland, domestic violence terrorizing July 14, 2018, in Waterville, 275-day jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, one-year probation; violating protection from abuse order, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Aug. 11, 2019, in Oakland, 21-day jail sentence; domestic violence terrorizing, dismissed.

Jacob M. Major, 32, of Bucksport, operating while license suspended or revoked June 16, 2019, in Gardiner, $250 fine.

Michael Martin, 66, of Augusta, discharge firearm or crossbow near dwelling March 22, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Amanda McCarthy, 33, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug July 14, 2019, in China, $400 fine, 10-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 10-day jail sentence.

Edwin Y. Morris IV, 35, of Benton, violating condition of release Dec. 5, 2018, in Waterville, five-day jail sentence.

Ian D. Morrison, 31, of Bristol, Connecticut, operating under the influence April 28, 2019, in Waterville, $700 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Eric Vincent Nelson, 34, of Winslow, violating condition of release July 25, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine; violating condition of release, $250 fine.

Nichole Nolan, 35, of Waterville, theft by deception Feb. 10, 2019, in Gardiner, 14-day jail sentence, $447 restitution. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 14, 2019, in Gardiner, 14-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 17, 2019, in Gardiner, 14-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 19, 2019, in Gardiner, 14-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Feb. 27, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Samantha M. Perry, 27, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 25, 2018, in Waterville, six-month jail sentence, $400 restitution; burglary, dismissed. Violating condition of release Nov. 29, 2018, in Waterville, six-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release Dec. 7, 2018, in Waterville, six-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release Jan. 4, 2019, in Waterville, six-month jail sentence. Two counts aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug, Nov. 29, 2018 and Dec. 7, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Donald J. Pilsbury, 23, of Palermo, operating under the influence Nov. 7, 2018, in Augusta, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Dana L. Pitcher, 43, of Eagle Lake, operating vehicle without license July 22, 2019, in Augusta, $150 fine.

William L. Post, 49, of Peabody, Massachusetts, operating without safety equipment July 28, 2019, in Fayette, dismissed.

Randall David Poulin, 54, of Augusta, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Aug. 11, 2019, in Augusta, $150 fine.

Richard J. Roberge, 36, of Winslow, violating condition of release July 22, 2019, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release Aug. 17, 2019, in Waterville, 21-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 21-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 5, 2019, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release March 6, 2019, 24-hour jail sentence.

Kenneth J. Ruggiero, 35, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 7, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine.

Eric Ryan, 30, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 2, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine; failure to register vehicle, dismissed.

Sara St. Pierre, 34, of Hallowell, operating vehicle without license June 7, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Brandon W. Sanford, 37, of Skowhegan, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs Jan. 12, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Timothy J. Slaton, 18, of Winthrop, minor possessing liquor July 2, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Shelby L. Smith, 23, of Brunswick, operating under the influence July 26, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 210-day license suspension; violating condition of release, 10-day jail sentence.

Megan Shockley, 25, of Farmington, unlawful possession of scheduled drug May 13, 2019, in Augusta, $400 fine, 60-day jail sentence; trafficking in prison contraband, dismissed.

Peter R. Speropolous Jr., 26, of Winslow, display false registration validation and violating condition of release May 2, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Larry J. Stubbs, 57, of Manchester, Massachusetts, operating without safety equipment Aug. 3, 2019, in China, $100 fine.

Deborah Judith Swanson, 50, of Elkton, Maryland, operating vehicle without license June 25, 2016, in Chelsea, $150 fine.

Caleb J. Taylor, 26, of Kingfield, operating under the influence May 4, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Shawn Taylor, 26, of Chelsea, operating while license suspended or revoked March 3, 2019, in Augusta, $600 fine, nine-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension.

Valerie Thibodeau, 50, of Greene, theft by deception July 11, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Joseph Trask, 50, of Clinton, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Oct. 1, 2018, in Gardiner, $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but nine months suspended, two-year probation; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, nine-month jail sentence. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Oct. 23, 2018, in Gardiner, $400 fine, nine-month jail sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, nine-month jail sentence; violating condition of release, six-month jail sentence. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Sept. 18, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jonathan Turner, 33, of Waterville, driving to endanger April 10, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Kevin Whitten, 56, of Manchester, operating under the influence May 26, 2019, in Hallowell, $600 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating vehicle without license conditions/restrictions, dismissed.

Troy J. Woodman, 37, of Warren, operating after habitual offender revocation March 13, 2019, in Vassalboro, $1,000 fine, two-year Department of Corrections sentence; violating condition of release, six-month jail sentence; fail to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury, six-month jail sentence.

Brittney Young, 29, of Clinton, violating condition of release March 17, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, dismissed.

Theodore W. Zagwyn III, 32, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked July 14, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine.

