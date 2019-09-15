IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
5:46 a.m., theft of services was reported on Malta Street.
10:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
11:03 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Hospital Street.
12:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Deer Ridge Lane.
1:06 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Western Avenue.
1:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
1:59 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Spruce Street.
4:32 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Washington Street.
4:34 p.m., police recovered needles on Jefferson Street.
5:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cony Road.
6:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
7:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:45 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Arsenal Street.
9:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on New England Road.
Sunday at 12:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Lambert Avenue and North Belfast Avenue.
3:55 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
4:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 2:15 p.m., at least one person was issued a summons following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. A full report was not available by press time.
6:36 p.m., Bonny Sue Gilmore, 35, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a revoked or suspended license f0llowing a welfare check on Western Avenue.
9:19 p.m., Connor Perry, 21, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on charges of assault and violating conditions of his release following a report of disorderly conduct on Medical Center Parkway.
