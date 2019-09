IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 2:33 p.m., theft was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 8:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Carson Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 8:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bartlett Street.

10:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cedar Brook Lane.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MT. VERNON, Saturday at 8:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Five Seasons Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 7:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rice Rips Road.

2:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Powell Ave.

8 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Ave.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 3:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Snakeroot Road.

IN READFIELD, Saturday at 1:33 p.m., a burglary was reported on Plains Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 7:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Leavitt Street.

IN STARKS, Saturday at 1:39 p.m., a fire was reported on New Sharon Road.

11:33 p.m., theft was reported on Bolduc Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:25 a.m., identity theft was reported on First Rangeway.

9:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

10:34 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:04 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Moor Street.

11:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

3:21 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with a personal injury was reported on College Ave.

4:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.

5:01 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on County Road.

11:32 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 1:30 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Bay Street.

2:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Cushman Road.

9:09 p.m., theft was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 2:55 a.m., David Smith, 41, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:34 a.m., Michael Tripidi II, 30, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of theft and violating conditions of release.

10:41 p.m., Sa-Tina Emery, 51, of Fort Myers, Florida, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle stop.

11:01 p.m., Candra Leckman, 31, of Water Street, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 1:08 a.m., Zackery Valente, 25, of Toward Street, was arrested on a charge of accompanying a motor vehicle permittee while impaired.

1:51 a.m., Randi Burns, 38, of Elmwood Ave, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 3:44 p.m., Yamile Martinez, 51, of Miami, Florida, was arrested on a warrant following a motor vehicle stop.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:52 p.m., Daniel McCarthy, 46, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release following a disturbance call.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: