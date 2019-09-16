FARMINGTON — A maintenance worker is credited with getting several people to safety before a propane explosion leveled a building Monday morning on Route 2.

Larry Lord, 60, of Jay was able to get people out of the Life Enrichment Advancing People (LEAP) building, 313 Farmington Falls Road, Route 2, after the smell of gas was detected, according to Darryl Wood, executive director of LEAP.

Lord is being treated for multiple burns and flown to Massachusetts General Hospital by LifeFlight, according to Wood.

One firefighter was killed, and six others were taken to a hospital, said Farmington Town Selectman Scott Landry.

LEAP is a local, nonprofit organization that provides services to people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities in western and central Maine. The building was only a couple of weeks old, Landry said. A hole is all that is left.

“The new building is spread all over creation,” Landry said.

Reports of the explosions came through emergency radio dispatches just before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Multiple regional agencies responded.

Multiple neighbors reported hearing the explosion between 7:30-8:15 a.m. Steve Cutler , who lives about a half-mile away on Davis Road, said he had pictures fall off of his walls and it “just shook the whole house.”

Cutler described the explosion scene as “complete chaos.” He went outside on his deck, got into his truck, and that’s when I saw “complete devastation.”

“It was white insulation, materials everywhere. I was dumbfounded,” Cutler said.

Kim Hilton, who works in the admissions department at the nearby University of Maine at Farmington, said there were scary moment when the blast occurred.

“It felt like someone hit our building with a vehicle,” she said.

Gov. Janet Mills wrote in a statement that she was monitoring the situation and asked the Department of Public Safety to keep her apprised. The State Fire Marshal’s office will be investigating.

Route 2 in that area was closed. Traffic was being detoured to Route 156.

