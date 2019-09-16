FARMINGTON — The Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County staff will offer free screenings and other services daily at the Farmington Fair. Local health care providers will also join them on the mobile health unit, located near the grandstand, throughout the week from noon to 5 p.m. daily, according to a news release from Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The schedule is as follows:

• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Nurse midwife Jennielea Hannah, APRN-CNM, will offer breast health screening and answer general medical questions from 3 to 5 p.m. Also offered by HCC staff will be nutrition demonstrations, medication safety, body composition analysis, and flu shots.

• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Nurse practitioner Beth Hartsock, APRN-FNP, will offer clinical breast exams and acute illness visits from noon to 2 p.m. and later nurse practitioner Kristy Hilton, APRN-FNP, will offer the same services from 2 to 5 p.m. Also offered by HCC staff will be substance abuse prevention, medication safety, body composition analysis, and flu shots.

• Thursday, Sept. 19: Nurse practitioner Deborah Burchfield, APRN-FNP, will offer clinical breast exams and acute illness visits from 1 to 4 p.m. Also offered by HCC staff will be nutrition demonstrations, cholesterol checks, body composition analysis, and flu shots.

• Friday, Sept. 20: Dr. David Hyde will be available for acute illness visits and to answer general medical questions from noon to 3 p.m. Also offered by HCC staff will be flu shots, nutrition demonstrations, physical activity, 5210 Let’s Go information, and interactive games for youth.

• Saturday, Sept. 21: Dr. Dora Anne Mills will be available for acute illness visits and to answer general medical questions from noon to 2 p.m., and later Dr. Larry Labul will offer the same services from 2 to 5 p.m. Also offered by HCC staff will be physical activity, 5210 Let’s Go information, interactive games for youth, substance misuse prevention, and tobacco recovery information.

Blood pressure checks and general health information will be offered daily. All services are provided free. Adults and youth who fill out surveys will be entered into drawings for prizes. Donations are accepted. For more information, contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or [email protected].

