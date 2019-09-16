IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:22 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at West River Road and Route 3 West.

9:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Noyes Court.

11:25 a.m., a well-being check was made on Noyes Court.

11:25 a.m., a well-being check was made on Gray Birch Drive.

12:43 p.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:38 p.m., a theft was reported on Gage Street.

3:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.

4:45 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Westwood Road.

4:52 p.m., property was recovered on Piggery Road.

6 p.m., a well-being check was made on Eight Rod Road.

6:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:06 p.m., a well-being check was requested at an unknown location.

10:07 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Arsenal Street.

10:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 9:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Collins Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 6:05 p.m., a theft was reported on Vassalboro Road.

Saturday at 10:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hannaford Drive.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 9:29 a.m., a well-being check was made on Snow Street.

Noon, a cat was reported missing from Elm Street and Washington Avenue.

2:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Avenue.

2:19 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cobbossee Avenue.

Saturday at 1:48 a.m., a theft was reported on Maple Street.

12:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

7:48 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.

8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capen Road.

Sunday at 4:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West Street.

12:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Avenue.

12:40 p.m., a loose cat was reported on Mechanic Street.

10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 6:26 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Winthrop Street.

7:12 p.m., a wild animal complaint was reported on Academy Street.

7:14 p.m., a trespassing was reported on Water Street.

9:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilder Street.

IN PITTSTON, Friday at 1:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Route 194.

6:31 p.m., threatening was reported on North Beech Hill Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Sunday at 7:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Windsor Street.

9:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Windsor Street.

IN WINDSOR, Friday at 9:54 a.m., a theft was reported on Coopers Mills Road.

2:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ingraham Road.

7:19 p.m., a well-being check was made on Route 32.

Sunday at 1:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 12:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

ARREST

IN WINDSOR, Friday at 6:56 p.m., Dawn Lee French, 49, of Somerville was arrested on the charges of disorderly conduct, loud and unreasonable noise, refusing to sign criminal summons and criminal trespassing following a report of an intoxicated person on Choate Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:40 a.m., a 25-year-0ld Vassalboro man was issued a summons for for operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended or revoked.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 11:15 p.m., a 39-year-old Thomaston man was issued a summons for failing to register a vehicle following a traffic stop on Water Street.

