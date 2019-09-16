IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:22 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at West River Road and Route 3 West.
9:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Noyes Court.
11:25 a.m., a well-being check was made on Noyes Court.
11:25 a.m., a well-being check was made on Gray Birch Drive.
12:43 p.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:38 p.m., a theft was reported on Gage Street.
3:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.
4:45 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Westwood Road.
4:52 p.m., property was recovered on Piggery Road.
6 p.m., a well-being check was made on Eight Rod Road.
6:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
8:06 p.m., a well-being check was requested at an unknown location.
10:07 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Arsenal Street.
10:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 9:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Collins Road.
IN CHINA, Friday at 6:05 p.m., a theft was reported on Vassalboro Road.
Saturday at 10:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hannaford Drive.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 9:29 a.m., a well-being check was made on Snow Street.
Noon, a cat was reported missing from Elm Street and Washington Avenue.
2:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Avenue.
2:19 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cobbossee Avenue.
Saturday at 1:48 a.m., a theft was reported on Maple Street.
12:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.
7:48 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.
8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capen Road.
Sunday at 4:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West Street.
12:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Avenue.
12:40 p.m., a loose cat was reported on Mechanic Street.
10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 6:26 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Winthrop Street.
7:12 p.m., a wild animal complaint was reported on Academy Street.
7:14 p.m., a trespassing was reported on Water Street.
9:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilder Street.
IN PITTSTON, Friday at 1:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Route 194.
6:31 p.m., threatening was reported on North Beech Hill Road.
IN RANDOLPH, Sunday at 7:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Windsor Street.
9:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Windsor Street.
IN WINDSOR, Friday at 9:54 a.m., a theft was reported on Coopers Mills Road.
2:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ingraham Road.
7:19 p.m., a well-being check was made on Route 32.
Sunday at 1:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 12:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.
ARREST
IN WINDSOR, Friday at 6:56 p.m., Dawn Lee French, 49, of Somerville was arrested on the charges of disorderly conduct, loud and unreasonable noise, refusing to sign criminal summons and criminal trespassing following a report of an intoxicated person on Choate Road.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:40 a.m., a 25-year-0ld Vassalboro man was issued a summons for for operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended or revoked.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 11:15 p.m., a 39-year-old Thomaston man was issued a summons for failing to register a vehicle following a traffic stop on Water Street.
