IN CLINTON, Sunday at 7:02 p.m., assault was reported on Johnson Flat Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 10:06 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 4:49 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Dunham Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 11:56 a.m., vandalism was reported on Nichols Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 7:45 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Town Farm Road.

11:55 p.m., harassment was reported on South Alpine Street.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 5:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Sunday at 6:37 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Reeds Mill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 9:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Palmer Road.

Monday, 12:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 10:20 a.m., theft was reported on Bolduc Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.

10:59 a.m., a missing person was reported on Village Green Road.

11:06 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

11:24 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Victoria Drive.

2:52 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on the Concourse.

2:53 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

3:14 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Messalonskee Avenue.

7:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norman Avenue.

7:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

10:58 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Front Street.

Monday, 2:22 a.m., burglary was reported on Summer Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 11:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

Monday at 1:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East and Pond Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 8:17 a.m., a burglary was reported on Frawley Street.

3:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.

9:08 p.m., theft was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 4:53 p.m., Dale L. Melvin, 28, of St. Albans, was arrested on a warrant.

7:08 p.m., Seth Philip Nichols, 29, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

11 p.m., Anthony Joseph Kilmer, 38, of Anson, was arrested on two warrants.

11:53 p.m., Alan Joseph Mitchell, 33, of Smithfield, was arrested on charges of operating while license is suspended or revoked, criminal mischief, assault and aggravated criminal trespassing.

Monday, 8:06 a.m., Sara Adrienne Sweet, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

