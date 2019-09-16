WATERVILLE — More than $1 million in Fire Department purchases, including for a tower firetruck, are among items the City Council will consider Tuesday night.

The meeting, at which the council also will vote on a request to rezone part of 475 Kennedy Memorial Drive to allow an adult-use marijuana store there, is scheduled to begin

Mayor Nick Isgro and Councilor Sidney Mayhew in the Waterville City Council’s meeting room, the Chace Community Forum, in the new Colby dorm downtown in October 2018. The council will take a vote Tuesday on a proposal to rezone a parcel for an adult marijuana store along Kennedy Memorial Drive.

at 7 p.m. in the Chace Community Forum at the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons at 150 Main St.

An executive session to discuss labor negotiations will precede the meeting, at 6:45 p.m.

The council will be asked to approve a $1.29 million contract with Rosenbauer Minnesota, of Wyoming, Minnesota, for the tower truck.

As part of the vote, the council will consider authorizing Fire Chief Shawn Esler to spend $32,918 more for unforeseen changes, loose equipment and potential safety upgrades to the truck. The total amount includes a $75,000 trade-in allowance for the current, 1999 Smeal tower truck.

The department’s truck needs immediate replacement because it poses a safety risk and is a serious maintenance concern because of corrosion and delamination. It has failed routine safety and performance tests, according to a memo from Esler to the mayor and council.

The council also will consider contracting with Engine Bay Floors of Macungie, Pennsylvania for $68,955 to resurface the fire station floor, and contracting with PCS Specialty Contracting, of Skowhegan, for fire station masonry repairs costing $40,900.

The floor repair is needed because of structural decay in the basement from salt and water penetrating the floor, according to Esler. The masonry repairs are needed because a leaking roof created damage and mold.

The council will also consider appointing a committee to study Fire Department services, including whether the city should add ambulance transport services to the department’s responsibilities.

Meanwhile, councilors will decide whether to accept a $229,333 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to buy self-contained breathing apparatus for the department.

The council will also consider adopting a new fee schedule for emergency dispatching services. The city dispatches for nine communities, including Waterville.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
cmnews, Marijuana, waterville city council, WATERVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT, waterville maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.