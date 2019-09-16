WATERVILLE — More than $1 million in Fire Department purchases, including for a tower firetruck, are among items the City Council will consider Tuesday night.
The meeting, at which the council also will vote on a request to rezone part of 475 Kennedy Memorial Drive to allow an adult-use marijuana store there, is scheduled to begin
at 7 p.m. in the Chace Community Forum at the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons at 150 Main St.
An executive session to discuss labor negotiations will precede the meeting, at 6:45 p.m.
The council will be asked to approve a $1.29 million contract with Rosenbauer Minnesota, of Wyoming, Minnesota, for the tower truck.
As part of the vote, the council will consider authorizing Fire Chief Shawn Esler to spend $32,918 more for unforeseen changes, loose equipment and potential safety upgrades to the truck. The total amount includes a $75,000 trade-in allowance for the current, 1999 Smeal tower truck.
The department’s truck needs immediate replacement because it poses a safety risk and is a serious maintenance concern because of corrosion and delamination. It has failed routine safety and performance tests, according to a memo from Esler to the mayor and council.
The council also will consider contracting with Engine Bay Floors of Macungie, Pennsylvania for $68,955 to resurface the fire station floor, and contracting with PCS Specialty Contracting, of Skowhegan, for fire station masonry repairs costing $40,900.
The floor repair is needed because of structural decay in the basement from salt and water penetrating the floor, according to Esler. The masonry repairs are needed because a leaking roof created damage and mold.
The council will also consider appointing a committee to study Fire Department services, including whether the city should add ambulance transport services to the department’s responsibilities.
Meanwhile, councilors will decide whether to accept a $229,333 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to buy self-contained breathing apparatus for the department.
The council will also consider adopting a new fee schedule for emergency dispatching services. The city dispatches for nine communities, including Waterville.
