Bangor police have charged a 33-year-old woman with child endangerment following the October 2018 death of a 1-year-old who died of probable toxic effects of fentanyl.

Kimberly Nelligan was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child. She was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule Z drug, Bangor police said in a brief statement.

Police did not release the name of the child, and it is unclear whether Nelligan is related to the child or was a caregiver on the day the child died. It also was not clear why she was arrested nearly a year after the child’s death.

First responders were called to the Holiday Trailer Park on Oct. 19, 2018, at about 11 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive child.

Officers immediately began performing CPR and the child was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, but efforts to save the child were unsuccessful, police said.

A post-mortem examination by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was probable toxic effects of fentanyl, Bangor police said. There was no manner of death described in the police statement, and Bangor police did not immediately respond to questions about the circumstances of the death and the arrest.

This story will be updated.

