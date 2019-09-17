BUXTON — A Buxton man was arrested Monday after allegedly leading police on a high-speed police chase a day earlier.

Nathaniel Bean, 25, was charged with eluding a police officer and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a motor vehicle. Bail was set at $2,500 for each charge.

A Buxton police officer attempted to stop the driver of a car that ran a stop sign in Buxton Sunday night, but the driver refused to stop, according to a release from Buxton police.

The driver then led police on a 7.5 mile chase through Buxton and Gorham that involved officers from both towns as well as state police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, according to police.

The car was being driven so erratically that several cars were forced off the road, police said.

The car came to a stop in the driveway of 60 Old Thompson Road, and Bean got out of the car and ran off. A K-9 team from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office arrived a short time later and tracked Bean to the entrance of the Thompson Road residence, according to police.

Police were unable to locate the suspect. A follow-up investigation conducted Monday morning determined that Bean lived at the house and was the driver of the Honda Odyssey.

Bean was unable to make the $5,000 bail and was being held at the York County Jail.

