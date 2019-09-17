AUGUSTA —The Holocaust and Human Right’s Center of Maine and the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence will host photojournalist Patrisha McLean’s multi-media exhibit on domestic abuse for a three-month run at the HHRC’s Michael Klahr Center on the University of Maine at Augusta campus, 46 University Drive.

An opening reception is set for 5-7 p.m. Thursday Sept. 19, at the center, the exhibit will be on display Sept. 16 through Dec. 13, according to a news release from the HHRC.

McLean started this project after her ex-husband, musician Don McLean of “American Pie,” was arrested for domestic violence against her in 2016. He was convicted on three charges of domestic abuse.

“The breaking of the silence was like the breaking of the spell,” said McLean. “Women started whispering to me about the domestic abuse in their own lives, happening decades ago or still going on, and I realized I was far from alone. I realized that the shame which is at the root of the silence is both misplaced and dangerous. I had previously used my camera and pen to de-stigmatize people struggling with addiction and homelessness in our community. Now it was my turn: I added audio and turned to something very personal.”

“Finding Our Voices: Breaking the Silence of Domestic Abuse” will feature photo portraits and audio recordings of 20 women speaking out about the domestic abuse in their lives, ranging in age from 19-year-old Sydney, from Camden, to 79-year-old Mary Lou, from Scarborough, and including an architect, nurse, TV news anchor and corrections officer.

“What’s so important about this exhibit is that it breaks down not only the silence around domestic violence but also some of the stereotypes and misconceptions that contribute to that silence,” said Shenna Bellows, HHRC executive director, according to the release. “Domestic violence is a human rights issue that we as a society have a collective responsibility to address. This exhibit is a brave catalyst for an important conversation, and it’s fitting that it takes place in the state’s capitol.”

The exhibit is supported by the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence and the Maine Arts Commission. Additional events to encourage community conversations about domestic violence will take place including a Survivor Speaks event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, featuring the voices of survivors who participated in the project speaking on the theme of “What trapped me. What freed me.”

“Patrisha turned her personal tragedy into activism,” said Bellows, according to the release. “Through art, she’s creating the space for a statewide human rights conversation.”

For more information, visit FindingOurVoices.net.

If you or anyone you know has experienced or is experiencing domestic abuse, call the statewide domestic abuse helpline at 1-866-834-HELP.

