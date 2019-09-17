FARMINGTON — A family living in the mobile home park behind Monday morning’s building explosion made it out seconds before the side of their house collapsed.

Scott MacLean started his day out playing video games in the living room with his younger brother, Jacob, when chaos erupted outside of their mobile home.

The explosion, what he described as a “sandstorm,” was followed by a large boom and glass flying around the air.

In the seconds following, MacLean scrambled to check on his brother, who had left the room, and his girlfriend, Kelcey Parland, who was asleep in the bedroom. She escaped just before the wall of the house collapsed onto the bed that she was sleeping in.

“We all got out with just scrapes and no major injuries,” MacLean said. “This has just been traumatic.”

MacLean is one of the 30 people who lost their household following the explosion Monday morning after a gas leak was reported at the building of LEAP, which stands for Life Enrichment Advancing People and is a nonprofit that provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The building was evacuated following a gas leak response at 8:07 a.m., and the explosion happened at 8:28, with firefighters in the building. One firefighter, Captain Michael Bell, died and seven others were injured.

Of the injured, six were firefighters and one a staff member from LEAP, Larry Lord. One firefighter, Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross, was treated and released from Franklin Memorial Hospital on Monday. Five firefighters were being treated for serious injuries at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Lord was taken to Mass General in Boston, where he has been listed as being in critical condition.

The explosion flattened the entire LEAP facility and destroyed the 11 homes in an adjacent mobile home park.

According to MacLean’s landlord, Randy Dean, all 30 of the people who lived in the 11 homes have been displaced. While the properties are insured, Dean is concerned that they are being forgotten in the wake of the devastation.

“Many of these people are living paycheck to paycheck,” Dean said. “I hope that they’re not forgotten in all of this.”

Following the explosion, MacLean gathered his brother and girlfriend and went searching for the family’s dog, which he later learned was with his mother, Lisa. Once they all determined they were OK, MacLean led them outside, where the community around him scattered. He waited on the side of his road for family to arrive and met with American Red Cross staff, who gave them all money for food and shelter as well as clothing.

“We were only able to get back into the house to grab our safe; we were not allowed to grab anything else on our way out,” MacLean said. “We’re still not sure if we will be allowed back in to retrieve what is left.”

The American Red Cross said in a news release it had been working with 10 people displaced by the explosion to ensure that they have food and shelter. Dean’s concern, however, is that these services are only extended for a few days and no long-term plan has been established.

“I am just thankful that all of my tenants have any serious injuries,” Dean said. “Many of them were home and present at the time of the explosion. My heart goes out to all of the first responders and families that have been affected by this devastation.”

For now, MacLean and his family are taking things day by day.

“(The Red Cross) gave us money for food, shelter and clothes, but this is only for a few days,” he said Tuesday. “Our priority is to find new housing. (Dean) is looking to see if our trailer can be salvaged. Our permanent living situation is up in the air, and we are looking to find a home that will work for the five of us.”

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area said in a news release it has established a way to help those affected by the explosion. The United Way said it would direct any monetary donations directly to LEAP and those affected. People can donate online at uwtva.org, or via mail at: PO Box 126, Farmington 04938, or at the United Way’s office at 218 Fairbanks Road.

